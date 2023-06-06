Joyce Foundation Announces Winners of 2023 Joyce Awards

Announcing the 2023 Joyce Award winners, supporting the creation of new works by pioneering artists of color. Tweet this

The 2023 Joyce Award Winners:

Regina Agu | Museum of Contemporary Photography at Columbia College Chicago ( Chicago, IL )

| Museum of Contemporary Photography at ( ) Marisa Morán Jahn | National Public Housing Museum ( Chicago, IL )

) Sonny Mehta | Mandala South Asian Performing Arts ( Chicago, IL )

| Mandala South Asian Performing Arts ( ) Marlena Myles | Franconia Sculpture Park ( Shafer, MN )

| Franconia Sculpture Park ( ) Julie Tolentino | SPACES ( Cleveland, OH )

Visit joycefdn.org/joyce-awards for more information.

Spanning visual, performing, and multidisciplinary arts, the Joyce Awards is the only program dedicated to supporting new commissions by artists of color across the Great Lakes region, focusing its impact on communities in and around Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis-Saint Paul. Grantee organizations in these six cities collaborate on site-specific commissions with artists in their own communities as well as from around the country and the world, connecting the Midwest to global artistic traditions and expanding the reach of the foundation's grantmaking. Demonstrating the capacity of the arts to inspire and mobilize social change, the Joyce Awards act as a catalyst for artists' creative practice as well as fostering culturally vibrant, equitable, and sustainable communities through the arts.

"The Joyce Awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ambitious vision of artists and organizations committed to creating new work that represents and engages community," said Joyce Foundation President and CEO Ellen Alberding. "We are proud to announce the 2023 awardees, who join a circle of eminent artists who have had a lasting influence on their communities and on the arts."

Past Joyce Award recipients include Nick Cave, Terence Blanchard, Sanford Biggers, Camille A. Brown, Larissa FastHorse, Theaster Gates, Rhiannon Giddens, Bill T. Jones, Julie Mehretu, Jessie Montgomery, Lynn Nottage, Nari Ward, and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar.

SOURCE The Joyce Foundation