Joyce Foundation Announces Winners of 2024 Joyce Awards, Marking 20th Anniversary of Awards with Largest Total Grant Amount to Date

The 2024 Joyce Award recipients are:

Andrea Assaf with the Arab American National Museum ( Dearborn, MI )

) Marcus Elliot with the Detroit Parks Coalition ( Detroit, MI )

with the Detroit Parks Coalition ( ) Terry Guest with Chicago Children's Theatre ( Chicago, IL )

with Chicago Children's Theatre ( ) Katie Ka Vang with Theater Mu ( Saint Paul, MN )

) Edra Soto with The Sculpture Center ( Cleveland, OH ).

Each pair will receive a grant of $100,000 to support a new commission, including $30,000 allocated for an artist stipend.

Since 2004, the Joyce Awards has had a significant impact across the Great Lakes region. Over the past 20 years, the program has invested nearly $5 million for the creation of 87 new works of visual, performing, and multidisciplinary art. These commissions have engaged Great Lakes communities and amplified the careers of artists of color locally, regionally, and nationwide, inspiring future work and opening the door to recognition at the highest levels. Past recipients include Terence Blanchard, Sanford Biggers, Camille A. Brown, Nick Cave, Sandra Delgado, Larissa FastHorse, Theaster Gates, Rhiannon Giddens, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Bill T. Jones, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Pope.L, Julie Mehretu, Jessie Montgomery, Lynn Nottage, Kameelah Janan Rasheed, Rosy Simas, and Jawole Willa Jo Zollar.

"The 2024 awardees join an outstanding group of artists and leaders who have built a legacy of transformative art across Great Lakes communities," said Joyce Foundation President and CEO Ellen Alberding. "As we mark two decades of the Joyce Awards, we want to celebrate the artists and communities who have enriched the Great Lakes region, and those who will build on this work in the years to come."

