Joyce Foundation Announces Winners of 2024 Joyce Awards, Marking 20th Anniversary of Awards with Largest Total Grant Amount to Date
Jul 30, 2024, 10:00 ET
$500,000 in grants will support the creation of new works by five artists of color
CHICAGO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joyce Foundation today announced the recipients of the 2024 Joyce Awards, marking the 20th anniversary of the foundation's annual awards program supporting artists of color in the creation of new, community-centered works with organizational partners across the Great Lakes region. Expanding each grant from $75,000 to $100,000, this year marks the Awards' largest total amount given to date, with $500,000 in grants to support five projects. The 2024 awardees deeply engage communities through co-creation and collaboration across disciplines to explore diverse cultural identities, invigorate public spaces, and foster healing and connection.
