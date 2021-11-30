Joyce J. Cottrell, RN, BSN is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce J. Cottrell, RN, BSN, is being recognized as a Trusted Nurse for her work in the Medical field and in recognition of her work at Senior Care Venture Providers LLC.



Ms. Cottrell works as the Founder and Registered Nurse at Senior Care Venture Providers LLC, in Gaithersburg, MD. Ms. Cottrell has over 20 years of experience in the nursing field, and has aided countless patients throughout her long career. When Ms. Cottrell's husband was going through cancer treatment, they saw many older people who came alone and unaided for chemotherapy, and who clearly needed help. After her husband passed away in 2018, Ms. Cottrell started the company to give back to her community and provide various types of home elder care, allowing patients to stay in their homes while receiving long-term care. In other aspects of her work, Ms. Cottrell works as a delegating nurse clinical instructor, and has worked on the front lines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The Ada Cottrell Foundation, named after Ms. Cottrell's eight-year-old daughter, is a nonprofit that provides support, education, research, resources, and innovation to the health sector. The Foundation now has 32 employees dedicated to helping the healthcare community and those who are battling cancer. The Ada Cottrell Foundation raises funds to invest in the research and development of innovative health solutions. In recent projects, the Foundation provided school supplies to children in need, and has delivered health supplies to those who require them.



She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Stellenbosch University, in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2004. She is also certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), and she is working toward getting her Forensic Nurse Examiner Licensure. To remain aware of developments in the field, she maintains active affiliations with the American Nurses Association, the Tanzanian Community Association, and the International Women's Leadership Association.



Awards for Ms. Cottrell's work include recognition as a Woman of Outstanding Leadership from the International Women's Leadership Association, Top Female Executive for Outstanding Professional Excellence and Dedication, and inclusion in the 2016 Worldwide Publishing's Prestigious Roster. She has been recognized on IssueWire.



On a personal note, she enjoys gardening and eating her homegrown vegetables. She also loves traveling, running, and swimming.



For more information, visit www.adacottrellfoundation.org and https://seniorcareventureproviders.org/.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

