Joyce Smithey and Smithey Law Group Named Industry Leaders by Chambers and Partners USA

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithey Law Group is proud to share that both the firm and Joyce Smithey were ranked in the 2021 edition of Chambers and Partners USA.

Smithey Law Group is ranked in Band 1 for departments in Maryland; the guide ranks Joyce in Band 1 for lawyers in the state. Band 1 is the highest ranking an attorney or firm can earn in the Chambers and Partners USA guide, and more than 21,000 lawyers and 1,500 firms are ranked in the guide.

Joyce Smithey

Ranked within the "Labor & Employment: Mainly Plaintiffs" category among Maryland lawyers, Smithey Law Group and Joyce Smithey were identified as leaders in the industry by Chambers and Partners USA's more than 200 analysts.

As labor and employment attorneys, Smithey Law Group advises clients on a variety of legal issues, including:

Wrongful termination,

Employment contracts,

Discrimination,

Sexual harassment,

Retaliation, and

Wage and hour violations.

Additionally, Smithey Law Group is highlighted in its ranking for our handling of whistleblowing and Fair Labor Standards Act issues.

The firm's recognition as a department is a tribute to our attorneys' commitment to excellence. We are proud to recognize the hard work of these lawyers:

Lisa L. Walker ,

, Reuben W. Wolfson ,

, Barnett Q. Brooks , and

, and Ellen B. Flynn .

Chambers and Partners USA explains that attorneys and departments must demonstrate excellence to be highlighted in the guide. Client feedback is strongly factored into ranking decisions.

Clients of Joyce's are quoted as providing the following praise:

"She is the preeminent employment law lawyer in the region. She is the consummate attorney, counselor and advocate."

"Easy to deal with and very knowledgeable."

"I was impressed with their legal representation and advocacy."

The Chambers and Partners USA Guide ranks attorneys across the United States. Attorneys and firms are recognized by state and region as well as nationally; practice area is also considered among rankings. The rankings are based on market analysis and independent research.

The rankings are intended for use by potential clients to find the best attorneys to take on their case. Attorneys also often use the guide as a referral source.

