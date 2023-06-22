DRAPER, Utah, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative Direct Path Master of Science in Nursing (DPMSN) pathway. This unique academic ladder enables students to apply any non-nursing Bachelor's degree toward a Master of Science in Nursing. Tailored for individuals seeking a career change to the field of nursing, the DPMSN provides an accelerated route to earning a Master of Science in Nursing in as little as three years.

Joyce University introduces an accelerated pathway for career changers seeking advanced nursing education.

Students will enroll through the Accelerated BSN program and be eligible for RN Licensure in as little as 20 months. Qualified BSN students will then earn advanced placement of MSN curriculum, and complete the total pathway in just 3 years. Through a blended learning approach, students have the flexibility to complete coursework in synchronous and asynchronous formats, making it accessible for adult learners.

With recent expansion to Colorado, distance-education students will get to join their Utah cohort at the Draper, Utah campus for hands-on experiential learning at the university's state-of-the-art, SSH Accredited nursing simulation center. This immersive learning environment prepares students for the highly competitive field of nursing and equips them with the skills necessary to excel.

Encompassing a comprehensive curriculum in Nursing Leadership, graduates of the MSN program will be eligible to sit for the Certified Nurse Educator (CNE) or Certified Nurse Manager and Leader (CNML) certifications, opening the doors to dynamic careers in nursing leadership fields such as nursing education or executive-level nursing leadership.

"Nursing is an in-demand occupation that offers personal, professional, and financial rewards," said Dr. Janet Houston, Dean of Nursing at Joyce University. "People come to Joyce from all different backgrounds, and it's our goal to create the most effective and efficient path so students can achieve their goals and impact their communities. With the launch of our DPMSN, we've created an innovative pathway that enables qualified students to get a head start into nursing education or nursing leadership positions, both of which are in great demand to support the future of nursing."

To learn more about Joyce University's nursing programs, including the Direct Path Master of Science Nursing pathway, please visit Joyce.edu.

