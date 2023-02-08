Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences Expands 3-Year BSN Program to Colorado in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences , formerly Ameritech College, announced its recent expansion of the institution's 3-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The expansion now permits students from Colorado to receive their BSN degree from Utah-based Joyce University.

The accredited program requires no prerequisites, provides a flexible format for local and distance learners, and prepares graduates to take the National Council Licensure Exam upon completion.

The program accommodates distance education students with the majority of course work completed asynchronously online through virtual classrooms. In-person labs occur during the 4th, 6th, and 7th semesters and take place at Joyce University's state-of-the-industry Center for Simulation in Draper, Utah. Joyce provides out-of-state learners with optional travel, lodging, and meal accommodations as part of the program tuition so students can easily travel to campus for in-person skill development.

"We're excited to extend the Joyce University BSN program and it's talented faculty to students in Colorado." says Dr. John Smith-Coppes, Chief Academic Officer and Provost at Joyce University. "The flexibility of distance learning paired with a robust curriculum and dynamic experiential learning environment makes this an ideal program for students seeking a bachelor's degree in the field of nursing."

As one of Utah's largest nursing schools, Joyce University launched their 3-year BSN program in 2021 with a focus on preparing students with the skills to practice caring, compassionate nursing, to confidently use technology and other healthcare resources, and be prepared for licensure and certification. Students learn evidence-based approaches to help improve their patients' quality-of-life through holistic assessment (physical, cognitive, social, and spiritual) of the individual. BSN nursing graduates will be prepared to work in a variety of practice settings including school-based, home health, mental health, and hospital settings.

Joyce University offers premier clinical experiences that include adult and pediatric level 1 trauma centers, level 1 regional burn center, nationally ranked pediatric specialty hospital, nationally ranked cancer hospital, several high quality in-patient psychiatric facilities, as well as a variety of specialty clinics, enabling students to explore many areas of the nursing profession as they progress through their nursing school journey. Learn more about their BSN Residency Requirements.

Other programs available to students in Colorado include Joyce's Accelerated BSN and Direct-Entry MSN programs, designed for career-changers who already have a bachelor's degree in a non-nursing field.

For more information about Joyce University and its innovative programs, visit joyce.edu .

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY

Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly known as Ameritech College of Healthcare, is one of the largest nursing schools in Utah. Founded in 1979, Joyce University's mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.

