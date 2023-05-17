Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences Expands Accelerated BSN Program to Arizona in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly Ameritech College, announced its recent expansion of the institution's accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program. The expansion now permits qualifying students from Arizona to obtain their BSN degree from Utah-based Joyce University.

The accredited program is designed for career changers with an existing bachelor's degree to earn a bachelor of science in nursing in just 20-months. The program has no prerequisites and provides a flexible format that accommodates both local and distance learners. Graduates are eligible to take the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX) upon completion of the program.

The accelerated BSN program accommodates distance education students with the majority of course work completed asynchronously online through virtual classrooms. Residential clinical experiences are completed at facilities within the state, and in-person labs occur during the 3rd, 4th, and 5th semesters in pre-scheduled weeks at Joyce University's state-of-the-art, immersive Center for Simulation in Draper, Utah. Joyce provides out-of-state learners with an optional stipend to cover travel, lodging, and meals as part of the program tuition so students can join their Utah classmates for dynamic, hands-on learning and skill development.

"We're excited to extend the Joyce University aBSN program to students in Arizona," says Dr. John Smith-Coppes, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at Joyce University. "The flexibility of distance learning combined with our robust curriculum, talented faculty, and immersive experiential learning environment makes this an ideal program for students seeking an accelerated path to a bachelor's degree in the nursing field."

As one of Utah's largest nursing schools, Joyce University launched their aBSN program in 2020 with a focus on preparing professionals seeking a career change to nursing with the skills to practice caring, compassionate nursing, to confidently use technology and other healthcare resources, and be prepared for licensure and certification in as little as 20 months. Students learn evidence-based approaches to help improve their patients' quality-of-life through holistic (physical, cognitive, social, and spiritual) assessment of the individual. Accelerated BSN nursing graduates will be prepared to work in a variety of practice settings including school-based, home health, mental health, and hospital settings.

Joyce University offers premier clinical experiences that take place in adult, obstetrics, mental health, pediatric, and other in-patient facilities that enable students to explore many areas of the nursing profession as they progress through their nursing school journey. Learn more about their BSN Residency Requirements.

For more information about Joyce University and its innovative nursing programs, visit joyce.edu.

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY

Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly known as Ameritech College of Healthcare, is one of the largest nursing schools in Utah. Founded in 1979, Joyce University's mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.

