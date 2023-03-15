Joyce University Partners with Steward's Jordan Valley Medical Center West Valley Campus to Increase Number of Registered Nurses in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward's Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus and Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences announced a new partnership to boost the number of registered nurses throughout the state.

The inaugural cohort kicked off the pilot program with nine CNA employees from Jordan Valley Medical Center - West Valley Campus (JWV). Joyce University and JWV are committed to raising the standard of healthcare in Utah by providing educational pathways to employees that will inspire them to continue their education and become licensed registered nurses in just 20 months through Joyce's accredited ASN program. The initial cohort began their program in Spring of 2023, with an additional six employees starting the program in May of 2023.

"We've always admired Joyce University's approach to nursing education and are thrilled to help our own employees further develop their careers through Joyce's programs," said Martha Gamble, Associate Chief Nursing Officer at Jordan - West Valley. "This program will help our employees and our patients alike as we build up the quality of patient care in our community."

Joyce University has a rich 40-year history of healthcare education in Utah and provides a variety of nursing pathways for students needing flexibility. The institution has eight program pathways for students entering or advancing their careers in the nursing and healthcare industry.

"We're honored to partner with Jordan – West Valley and provide educational opportunities for their employees," said Dr. Janet Houston, Dean of Nursing at Joyce University. "We look forward to growing this relationship in the future and contributing to the expansion of the nursing community in our state."

For more information about Joyce University and its innovative nursing programs, please visit joyce.edu .

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY

Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, formerly known as Ameritech College of Healthcare, is one of the largest nursing schools in Utah. Founded in 1979, Joyce University's mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers.

ABOUT STEWARD HEALTH CARE

Nearly a decade ago, Steward Health Care System emerged as a different kind of health care company designed to usher in a new era of wellness. One that proactively provides our patients with high-quality care at a sustainable cost, our providers with unrivaled coordination of care, and our communities with greater prosperity and stability.

As the country's largest physician-led, tax paying, integrated health care system, our doctors can be certain that we share their interests and those of their patients. Together we are on a mission to revolutionize the way health care is delivered - creating healthier lives, thriving communities and a better world.

Steward is among the nation's largest and most successful accountable care organizations (ACO), with more than 5,500 providers and 43,000 health care professionals who care for 12.3 million patients a year through a closely integrated network of hospitals, multispecialty medical groups, urgent care centers, skilled nursing facilities and behavioral health centers.

Based in Dallas, Steward currently operates 39 hospitals across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah.

Additional information is available at www.steward.org

