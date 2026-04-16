Joyful Health Raises $22M to Help Healthcare Providers Recover Billions in Unpaid Insurance Claims

The company's AI platform connects fragmented revenue cycle systems into a single source of truth, helping providers recover their share of $125 billion in lost annual revenue

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyful Health, an AI financial infrastructure company for healthcare revenue operations, today announced a $17M Series A led by CRV, bringing the company's total funding to $22M. Existing seed investors also doubled down - XYZ Venture Capital, Designer Fund, Inflect Capital (the healthcare investment arm of Vituity, the largest physician-owned partnership in the United States), and Go Global Ventures (led by Commure founder Diede van Lamoen).

Joyful Health Raises $22M to Help Providers Recover Billions in Unpaid Claims.

Healthcare providers in the United States lose over $125 billion in earned revenue every year - not because of bad care or poor billing practices, but because the financial data needed to track and collect payments is scattered across dozens of incompatible systems. A single claim can pass through electronic health records, billing platforms, clearinghouses, payer portals, and bank accounts before payment arrives, and no existing system connects them. The result: providers can see that revenue is missing, but can't pinpoint where or why.

Joyful's approach starts with what the company sees as the root cause: the absence of a unified financial system of record in healthcare. Rather than automating on top of fragmented data, Joyful connects revenue cycle systems into a single structured foundation - mapping the relationships between clinical encounters, claims, remittance data, payer rules, and bank deposits - so organizations can see the full lifecycle of every claim for the first time.

With that foundation in place, the platform uses AI to automatically identify where claims break down, surface the highest-value recovery opportunities, and execute investigation workflows - work that previously required teams of specialists manually cross-referencing spreadsheets across half a dozen systems. The company pairs its technology with experienced billing and revenue cycle professionals who remain actively involved in the recovery process, combining deep technical capability with the domain expertise needed to navigate complex claims accurately.

"I grew up watching my family run a therapy practice, where I saw firsthand how difficult it was to understand what had been paid and what was still owed," said Eliana Berger, Co-Founder and CEO of Joyful Health. "We spent our first year working alongside clinics as fractional CFOs, and what we consistently found wasn't a staffing problem or a workflow problem - it was a data infrastructure problem. Financial information was scattered across multiple systems, and no one could see the full lifecycle of a claim. Joyful was built to solve that."

To date, Joyful has processed more than $1.4 billion in transactions and delivers a 95%+ recovery rate across a wide range of specialties. The company operates within existing systems and alongside internal revenue cycle teams, enabling providers to recover unpaid claims without expanding headcount.

"You can't automate what you can't see, and you can't see what's scattered across incompatible systems," said Warren Green, Co-Founder and CTO of Joyful Health. "Healthcare financial data is messy, unstructured, and trapped across dozens of platforms that were never designed to share it. Until recently, there was no way to take that data and turn it into something clean, structured, and actionable at scale. Advances in AI have made that possible for the first time - and that's what allows us to map the complete financial journey of every patient encounter and automatically surface where revenue is breaking down."

The new funding will be used to expand the team, accelerate product development, and support growing enterprise demand.

"Healthcare providers are adopting technology at an unprecedented pace, yet most still lack a unified view of how revenue moves through their organizations," said Murat Bicer, General Partner at CRV. "Joyful Health is building the infrastructure layer the industry has been missing - combining deep revenue cycle expertise with purpose-built technology to bring clarity and control to healthcare financial operations."

About Joyful Health

Joyful Health is building the financial operating system for healthcare providers. The company connects fragmented systems across the revenue cycle to create a single source of financial truth - enabling claim-level investigation, denial intelligence, and automated recovery workflows. For more information, visit joyfulhealth.com.

About CRV

CRV is a venture capital firm that invests in early stage startups. Since 1970, the firm has invested in more than 750 startups at their most crucial stages, including DoorDash, Mercury and Vercel. Founders need more than capital to build a great company. It takes a partner who understands the entrepreneurial journey and knows what it takes to win. From founding to IPO and beyond, CRV is there every step of the way. Founders rely on CRV to be trusted, long-term, committed partners, which has helped make CRV into one of the longest-running venture capital firms in the world. Learn more about CRV and the companies shaping the future at https://www.crv.com.

SOURCE Joyful Health