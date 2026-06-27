Joyful Reading Company Launches New Beanstack and Comics Plus Integration

New integration syncs Comics Plus reading activity into Beanstack, automatically logging digital comics, manga, and graphic novels.

ARLINGTON, Va., June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyful Reading Company today announced a new integration between Beanstack, the reading motivation platform trusted by thousands of schools and libraries, and Comics Plus, the digital comics, manga, and graphic novel service. This connection brings two powerful tools together to create an environment where reading feels meaningful, accessible, and fun.

"Reading happens everywhere — in classrooms, at home, and increasingly through digital collections," said Felix Lloyd, CEO of Joyful Reading Company. "This integration makes sure that reading is recognized wherever it happens, so students and patrons can see their progress add up no matter how they choose to read."

Once a library, school, or district activates the integration, readers can link their Beanstack and Comics Plus accounts. From that point, reading completed in Comics Plus automatically syncs to Beanstack.

The integration offers schools and libraries the ability to:

Offer a seamless experience: Reading in Comics Plus automatically counts in Beanstack, giving readers credit for reading they are already doing.

Reading in Comics Plus automatically counts in Beanstack, giving readers credit for reading they are already doing. Encourage use across both platforms: High-interest content from Comics Plus fuels participation in Beanstack challenges, while Beanstack challenges encourage readers to explore Comics Plus' 25,000-plus titles.

High-interest content from Comics Plus fuels participation in Beanstack challenges, while Beanstack challenges encourage readers to explore Comics Plus' 25,000-plus titles. See impact in action: A more connected experience helps schools and libraries understand how access, participation, and engagement work together.

For Beanstack administrators, the integration adds visibility without adding work: staff can see whether a reader's account is linked and access reporting on Comics Plus reading activity.

The announcement comes as national data points to a continued decline in voluntary reading among young people. According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, only about one in three U.S. students reports reading for fun every day, a decrease from previous surveys.

By connecting access to high-interest content and motivation through proven gamification principles, Joyful Reading Company helps libraries and schools support consistent reading habits that are linked to academic growth and confidence.

About Joyful Reading Co.

The new Joyful Reading Company brings together Beanstack, the leading reading engagement platform, and Comics Plus, the premier digital comics and graphic novel service, to help libraries and schools expand access, increase reading engagement, demonstrate measurable impact, and create a world filled with joyful readers.

www.joyfulreading.com

SOURCE Joyful Reading Company