The Joyful Reading Company Launches First Product: Reading Motivation Index (RMI)

First and only tool to measure reading motivation launches under newly formed edtech company.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Joyful Reading Company announces the launch of the Reading Motivation Index (RMI), the first and only product designed to measure reading motivation and turn those insights into meaningful action.

Despite growing focus on literacy outcomes, schools have lacked a reliable way to measure and understand student motivation to read, a key predictor of reading success. Without clear insight into what drives or hinders engagement, educators often rely on one-size-fits-all approaches that fail to build lasting reading habits.

Based on research from the National Reading Research Center, the RMI evaluates ten key intrinsic and extrinsic motivation factors that influence student reading behavior. This research confirms that reading motivation plays a critical role in reading frequency, stamina, and academic performance. Students with higher motivation scores not only read more often, but also perform better on standardized assessments.

The RMI helps educators track changes in motivation over time, respond with timely interventions, and identify opportunities to increase reading frequency and stamina. Instead of relying on one-size-fits-all strategies, educators can better understand students' motivations and offer targeted support that builds stronger, more sustainable reading habits over time. For schools and districts, RMI offers a new kind of data that helps demonstrate the value of reading engagement initiatives.

Students experience a gamified, personality-style questionnaire, where their responses map to ten motivation factors, including curiosity, recognition, and competition. At the end, students discover their unique reader identity — like The Lion, The Climber, or The Detective — making the experience feel affirming, personal, and fun.

Felix Lloyd, CEO of The Joyful Reading Company, shared, "When kids have access to books they love and the motivation to read, we've seen amazing things happen. A reader who hasn't shown interest before suddenly picks up a graphic novel, wants to keep their reading streak alive, or even help their class reach a shared goal."

He added, "RMI gives educators a way to better understand what inspires students to read, so they can apply those insights in real, practical ways. Because when motivation increases, reading follows, and so does achievement."

The RMI is part of The Joyful Reading Company ecosystem, designed to support every aspect of a student's reading journey. Together with tools like Beanstack and alongside offerings like Comics Plus, the RMI helps create a complete reading experience. By combining access, engagement, and motivation insights, The Joyful Reading Company is building a holistic approach that meets students where they are and helps them find the joy in reading.

SOURCE Joyful Reading Company