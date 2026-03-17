Beanstack Unites with Comics Plus to Launch Joyful Reading Company

Combining the world's best reading motivation tool and unlimited, simultaneous access to high-interest graphic novels, manga, and picture books to elevate reading engagement and inspire a joyful, lifelong love of reading for all.

ARLINGTON, Va., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beanstack, the reading motivation platform trusted by thousands of schools and libraries, today announced its acquisition of Comics Plus, the popular digital platform providing unlimited, simultaneous access to comics, graphic novels, manga, and picture books. Together, the two platforms are forming a new brand: Joyful Reading Company. The mission of Joyful Reading Company is simple yet bold: to make reading fun and full of joy.

While many edtech tools focus on skills-based assessments and levels, Beanstack focuses on increasing reading engagement and growing reading culture. By bringing Comics Plus's massive catalog into the Joyful Reading Company family, the new entity is making it easier than ever for schools and libraries to build a culture where reading is the best part of every day.

"At Beanstack, we've always led with love and inclusion. We believe every kid, and every adult, is a reader. They just need the right spark and books they enjoy," said Felix Lloyd, CEO of Joyful Reading Company. "By combining with Comics Plus, we're motivating readers while sharing the keys to a library they'll never want to leave. This is about creating a connected ecosystem designed to help inspire reading, expand access, and demonstrate impact."

Comics Plus has transformed digital access for schools and libraries with its unlimited, simultaneous use model — meaning no holds, waitlists, or borrowing limits for the stories readers love. Paired with Beanstack and the forthcoming Reading Motivation Index, the partnership begins to create a holistic reading experience that meets students exactly where they are.

"Joining forces with Beanstack is the perfect next chapter for Comics Plus," said Ian Singer, Head of Public and Academic Libraries at Joyful Reading Company. "Our mission has always been to remove barriers to reading. Now, we're combining that access with Beanstack's incredible ability to encourage and celebrate every reader's journey. It's a perfect match."

As schools move away from skills-based assessment programs in favor of student autonomy and free-choice reading, Joyful Reading Company is positioned to lead the way. "We want to redefine what success looks like in literacy," added Lloyd. "Success is a kid staying up ten minutes past bedtime to finish a graphic novel. Success is a library buzzing with excitement over a community reading goal. That's the joy we're here to build."

Beanstack and Comics Plus partners can expect a thoughtful, seamless transition. Educators and librarians will continue to see meaningful innovation focused on deepening reading engagement, meeting diverse readers where they are, and supporting joyful reading experiences.

About Joyful Reading Co.

The new Joyful Reading Company brings together Beanstack, the leading reading engagement platform, and Comics Plus, the premier digital comics and graphic novel service, to help libraries and schools expand access, increase reading engagement, demonstrate measurable impact, and create a world filled with joyful readers.

www.joyfulreading.com

SOURCE Joyful Reading Company