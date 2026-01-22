JOYIN Showcases Its Brand Portfolio and Retail-Ready Toy Solutions at Spielwarenmesse 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYIN will participate in Spielwarenmesse 2026, presenting its toy and active play business through a brand-led, buyer-focused portfolio approach designed to support global retailers, distributors, and sourcing partners.

Join JOYA at Hall 6, Booth C-39! Explore our world of toys powered by JOYIN.

At this year's show, JOYIN will introduce JOVA, the company's core toy brand platform within the Kids Play & Home Essentials business segment, alongside its independent outdoor brand SLOOSH. Together, they reflect JOYIN's strengths as a reliable, scalable, and market-driven supplier with integrated capabilities spanning product development, sourcing, and retail execution.

JOVA — A Structured Toy Brand Platform

At Spielwarenmesse 2026, JOYIN will showcase JOVA, its primary toy brand platform, designed to help buyers quickly understand category positioning, assortment logic, and merchandising potential. JOVA brings together multiple toy lines under a clear brand structure:

– Role-play and combining imaginative play with guided learning elements to support cognitive development, language exposure, and social-emotional skills in toddlers and preschoolers Ziffy – Kids electric ride-on toys, including electric wiggle cars and compact rideable vehicles designed for safe, accessible, everyday play

This brand-led structure allows buyers to build cohesive assortments, simplify merchandising, and scale programs efficiently across different retail channels.

SLOOSH — Independent Outdoor & Active Play Brand

In addition to JOVA, JOYIN will present SLOOSH, an independent brand focused on water play, pool inflatables, and outdoor leisure products. SLOOSH serves as JOYIN's Spring/Summer traffic driver, offering high-visibility, lifestyle-led items designed for endcaps and seasonal programs.

With strong value positioning and e-commerce-friendly packaging, SLOOSH supports retailers in building profitable warm-season assortments alongside core toy categories.

Why Buyers Work with JOYIN

JOYIN is a U.S.-based consumer products company with extensive experience across mass retail, seasonal programs, and private-label collaboration. The company is known for delivering retail-ready products that balance design, value, safety compliance, and speed to market.

Key strengths for buyers include:

Proven e-commerce track record with top-selling products across major platforms and categories, allowing JOYIN to translate digital-first insights into retail-ready assortments that perform both online and on the sales floor





Flexible product development supporting branded programs, exclusives, and private label





Strong sourcing and supply chain management ensuring stable quality and competitive pricing





Retail-focused packaging and compliance standards aligned with major global retailers





Scalable assortment planning for seasonal promotions, core programs, and trend-driven launches

JOYIN works closely with partners to develop assortments that meet price architecture, margin expectations, and regional market needs, positioning the company as a long-term sourcing partner rather than a one-off vendor.

Exhibition Information

Nuremberg, Germany Booth: Hall 6, Stand C-39

JOYIN welcomes buyers, distributors, and retail partners to visit the booth to review new assortments, sourcing opportunities, and customized programs, and to discuss potential long-term cooperation.

About JOYIN

JOYIN is a global consumer products company specializing in toys and play-focused brands. With a strong foundation in product development, sourcing, and retail execution, JOYIN supports partners worldwide with scalable, market-ready solutions designed for today's competitive retail environment.

Contact:

Media:

[email protected]

Sales:

[email protected]

SOURCE Joyin US Corp