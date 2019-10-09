JoyJ Initiative Announces its 3rd Annual Walk for the Homeless

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9th from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the JoyJ Initiative will hold its third Annual Walk in New York City. The Annual Walk for the Homeless raises money and awareness to help people experiencing homelessness. Along the way, volunteers will distribute JoyJ's unique green gift bags filled with much needed basic supplies and food to the homeless.

(PRNewsfoto/The JoyJ Initiative) (PRNewsfoto/The JoyJ Initiative)

"Our Annual Walk has blossomed into a city-wide event with hundreds of volunteers giving their smiles and much needed goods in our iconic green bags to those in serious need," said Nick Loury, member of the Board of Directors of JoyJ. "Unfortunately, New York City's homeless problem has only gotten worse over the last few years, so we are doing everything we can to help make a difference in the lives of our neighbors."

Patricia P. - "It uplifts people like me who are homeless and in need of everything in that green bag. It had toiletries, food, warm clothing and a five-dollar McDonalds gift card, which bought me breakfast. Thank you, Iris, for giving me the gift."

Starting locations for the walks will be throughout the Upper West side and lower Manhattan. To register/donate for the event, go to www.joyj.org

ABOUT THE JOYJ INITIATIVE

The JoyJ Initiative provides essential support to local homeless populations through direct outreach programs. These unique programs provide volunteers with opportunities to engage in "spontaneous philanthropy." This differentiating aspect of our organization powerfully impacts both volunteers and those on the receiving end, extending far beyond the physical supplies themselves.

Based in New York City, JoyJ operates domestically in several States and internationally in seven countries in four continents.

The JoyJ Initiative is a 501(c)(3) corporation founded in 2014 and is a 100% volunteer-based organization.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brian Kelly

225960@email4pr.com

1(800) 450-0358

The JoyJ Initiative

152 West 71st Street

New York, NY 10023

SOURCE The JoyJ Initiative

Related Links

https://joyj.org

