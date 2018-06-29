Joylux, Inc. and Consortia Health Form Alliance to Strengthen Access to Intimate Health Solutions

Colette Courtion, Joylux CEO, said, "This is a perfect match. We are both leaders in our space. Together we can raise awareness about this taboo topic and improve the quality of life for many women. Everyone benefits from this alliance- a win for patients, Consortia, and Joylux."

With more than 100,000 patient sessions, Consortia Health's staff of registered nurses, nurse practitioners, and nurse midwives has provided services in 30 states, benefiting women through physician-centered, in-clinic training programs that strengthen pelvic floor muscles and improve sensation. The protocols significantly help women with symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction, which can include urinary and fecal incontinence and sexual function concerns.

Jeff Oliva, Consortia CEO, said, "Our clinical team typically offers patients at-home care products for post-treatment maintenance. We have not seen anything like vFit PLUS and its innovative technology. vFit PLUS will help us expand our solution offering to address sexual health, which is part of living a full life. Our patients want a trusted product that is safe, simple, and easy to use while delivering great results—that's what they will get with vFit PLUS."

Both companies received investment from Golden Seeds, an early-stage investing organization with a focus on women-led businesses. Jackie Magno and Laura Baldwin, deal leads, added, "We invested in both companies because pelvic floor health is an underserved market and both companies play a vital role in solving these common issues. The synergy they create together can be transformative in women's health."

About Joylux, Inc.

Joylux, Inc. is a global women's health technology company creating innovative medical and feminine wellness devices under the vSculpt™ and vFit™ brands.

About Consortia Health

Consortia Health is a personalized pelvic wellness health care company that provides clinically-relevant individualized diagnosis, therapy, medical products and devices with education to help patients with pelvic floor dysfunction.

