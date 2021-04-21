Joyous Changjiang, Hainan Province Celebrates the Li and Miao Ethnic Groups' Festival of Sanyuesan (3rd of the 3rd Lunar Month)

As the main venue of Hainan Li and Miao traditional festival "Sanyuesan (3rd of the 3rd Lunar Month)" celebration activities, Changjiang held a series of interesting and wonderful activities, according to Changjiang Media Convergence Centre. The activities with typical local characteristics included the Li and Miao original ecological folk song antiphon, Li brocade and Miao embroidery skill show and competition, and ethnic interesting traditional sports. These activities fully showed the rich spiritual and cultural life and unique ethnic culture of minority groups.

The Li brocade and Miao embroidery skill competition attracted 78 contestants from 14 cities and counties in Hainan Free Trade Port. The exquisite skills of the contestants were praised by the audience. During the competition, there were models wearing Li and Miao costumes to display the new fashion of Li and Miao costumes.

The Li and Miao original ecological folk song antiphon attracted the contestants from nine cities and counties including Sanya, Baisha, and Lingshui. Dressed in ethnic costumes, the contestants sang the original ecological folk song of Hainan Li and Miao ethnic groups in combination with speaking, teasing and dancing.

With the "Sanyuesan (3rd of the 3rd Lunar Month)" celebration activities, Changjiang, Hainan has attracted many tourists from all over the country. The tourists have been impressed by the natural scenery, minority culture and characteristic food in Changjiang. This event has promoted the tourism development and city image of Changjiang with ethnic cultural elements.

Caption: The closing ceremony gala of 2021 Hainan Li and Miao traditional festival "Sanyuesan (3rd of the 3rd Lunar Month)"

SOURCE Changjiang Media Convergence Centre