JOYRIDE® Drops Three New Candy Innovations And Kicks Off "Project Squircle"

New Better-for-You Candy Hits Target as JOYRIDE and Ryan Trahan Launch Fun Fan Debate Ahead of Film's April 25 Premiere

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOYRIDE®, the fast-growing candy brand reinventing nostalgic favorites, is back with three brand-new drops: JOYRIDE Fruit Chews, Fruity Zips, and Sour Zips. Built to hit that nostalgic sweet spot but with better ingredients and less sugar than the leading brands*, these new launches bring bold flavor, playful texture, and zero compromise. They're officially rolling out nationwide at Target and on Target.com now, with more retailer availability coming soon.

JOYRIDE Fruit Chews, Fruity Zips, and Sour Zips

Like everything JOYRIDE makes, these treats deliver the good stuff—at least 50% less sugar than the leading brands, no artificial sweeteners or colors, and a good source of prebiotic fiber—so you get all the flavor and fun in every bite.

Here's more info to make your mouth water:

JOYRIDE Fruit Chews (3.5 oz): Small but mighty, these chewy bites pack a big flavor punch. Each piece is individually wrapped and filled with juicy, fruity goodness that keeps you coming back for more. With four bold flavors in every bag—Strawberry, Lemon, Cherry Berry, and Fun Drink—they're perfect for mixing, matching, and sharing.

Small but mighty, these chewy bites pack a big flavor punch. Each piece is individually wrapped and filled with juicy, fruity goodness that keeps you coming back for more. With four bold flavors in every bag—Strawberry, Lemon, Cherry Berry, and Fun Drink—they're perfect for mixing, matching, and sharing. JOYRIDE Fruity Zips (3.5 oz): Perfectly fruity and deliciously chewy, these bite-sized Zips deliver a satisfying crunch with every bite. Each snappy shell cracks open to reveal a chewy center bursting with one of five juicy flavors—Fun Drink, Lemon, Cherry Berry, Blue Raspberry, or Lime.

Perfectly fruity and deliciously chewy, these bite-sized Zips deliver a satisfying crunch with every bite. Each snappy shell cracks open to reveal a chewy center bursting with one of five juicy flavors—Fun Drink, Lemon, Cherry Berry, Blue Raspberry, or Lime. JOYRIDE Sour Zips (3.5 oz): Perfectly tangy and deliciously chewy, these bite-sized Zips deliver the same craveable crunch with a sour twist. Each snappy shell cracks open to reveal a chewy center bursting with one of five juicy flavors—Fun Drink, Lemon, Cherry Berry, Blue Raspberry, or Lime—finished with a cheek-puckering sour coating.

"We believe candy should be wildly fun, but without the junk," said Tyler Merrick, Founder and CEO of JOYRIDE. "The Fruity and Sour Zips and Fruit Chews are exactly that. Playful, delicious, and nostalgic – leveled-up with feel-good ingredients."

The launch also marks the beginning of Project Squircle, a bold new creative moment from JOYRIDE Co-Owner and Chief Creative Officer, and YouTube creator Ryan Trahan. Premiering April 25 across Trahan's YouTube channel and JOYRIDE platforms, the short film invites fans into a new JOYRIDE world and a playful, unexpected debate: are you Team Square or Team Circle?

"Candy marketing should be as exciting and interactive as the candy itself," said Ryan Trahan. "Getting to launch these candies through the Project Squircle film and watching fans choose their sides is what makes JOYRIDE so special. It's unexpected and unconventional, but that's exactly the kind of brand we're building."

JOYRIDE Fruit Chews, Fruity Zips, and Sour Zips will retail for $4.99 and are available at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com now. For more information, visit www.joyridesweets.com.

With the new products hitting shelves and Project Squircle officially underway, JOYRIDE continues to blur the line between candy, culture, and entertainment.

*Leading Crunchy Candy Chew and Fruit Chew

About JOYRIDE Sweets

Founded in 2022 by Tyler Merrick, JOYRIDE is on a mission to change the way the world eats and experiences candy. With YouTube creator Ryan Trahan as Co-Owner and Chief Creative Officer, the brand blends bold flavor innovation with creator-driven storytelling to build a fast-growing, highly engaged community of over two million fans. Known for reimagining nostalgic favorites with less sugar and no artificial colors, sweeteners, or preservatives, JOYRIDE has quickly become a standout at retail, including earning the #1-selling non-chocolate candy spot at Target in 2025, according to Nielsen. Named a 2026 Insurgent Brand by Bain & Company, JOYRIDE continues to redefine what better-for-you candy can taste, look, and feel like. Follow the JOYRIDE journey @joyride.

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SOURCE JOYRIDE Sweets