Joyride partners with Trailze to make navigation an integral part of the micromobility experience

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global micromobility technology leader Joyride today announced that it is partnering with Trailze to offer an integrated navigation experience on its platform.

Micromobility operators in more than 100 markets use Joyride's white-label software to launch and manage their fleets. The new partnership with Trailze empowers Joyride's customers to easily offer the best and safest turn-by-turn navigation to their riders.

Micromobility is surging in cities around the world, powered by operators offering convenience and ease of use, embraced by riders who value speed and efficiency, and encouraged by cities desperate to sustainably free up their streets and reduce air pollution.

However, many people are still worried about the safety aspects of riding bikes and scooters, with at least 37% citing safety as a major challenge ( Ramboll, 2021 ). Trailze uses patented technology to offer the safest available routes, prioritizing the use of bike lanes and traffic-calmed streets, and taking into account new bike lanes–including so-called "pop-up" lanes that many riders may not be aware of.

Clean air, safety and human-centered city streets are within reach. Joyride and Trailze are set to transform the travel experience for current riders, and attract many potential customers who are currently hesitant to switch from cars to micro vehicles.

"With dedicated bike lanes and more bikes and scooters transforming how people get around, it's important that software not only keeps up with the changes but also goes to new lengths to make mass micromobility adoption a reality within reach," said Joyride Founder and CEO Vince Cifani. "Our integration with Trailze makes the riding experience that much more intuitive, and it's a big value-add for our own operators."

Ronen Bitan, CEO at Trailze said, "We are thrilled to partner with Joyride and offer our navigation solutions to Joyride's customers. Joyride and Trailze are creating a unique opportunity for operators of any size to tap into new audiences and increase the utilization of their fleets by offering patented, safety-focused micromobility navigation."

Based in Toronto, Canada, Joyride's software platform enables micromobility operators to launch, manage and scale their shared fleets. Powering mobility companies in 100+ global markets, Joyride's turnkey tech includes a white-label user app, backend management, payment gateway, hardware-agnostic integrations, long-term rentals and more.

Trailze, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, is a global leader in micromobility navigation solutions. Trailze offers a comprehensive suite of navigation and geolocation services that can be instantly integrated into any location-aware app or service.

