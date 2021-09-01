Joyson Safety Systems announces leadership transition

- Guido Durrer, president & CEO, to retire at the end of the year

- Tao Liu joins the company as deputy CEO, transitioning to president and CEO in 2022

- Four-month change process will enable seamless transition and continued success

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyson Safety Systems (JSS), a leading global supplier of mobility safety components and systems, today announced that President and CEO Guido Durrer will retire from his current position on December 31, 2021. The company also announced that Tao Liu has joined JSS as deputy CEO, with plans to name him president and CEO on January 1, 2022, following a four-month transition of leadership.

"We will be forever grateful for the legacy that Guido has etched on our entire organization, including his leadership through our corporate integration and strong guidance during the challenges of the pandemic," said Jeff Wang, Joyson Group chairman. "Our company and leadership team are dedicated to making this a seamless and smooth transition. Using the next four months for Guido and Tao to work closely together will position us well for continued growth and success."

Following a career that spanned more than three decades of leadership roles in the automotive industry, Durrer joined Joyson Safety Systems shortly after its formation in 2018 as the company's first president and CEO. Immediately following his retirement, Durrer will assume an advisory role in the chairman's office, and he will continue to serve as a board member of JSS.

Liu joins JSS from Nexteer, most recently serving as its president and global COO, responsible for growth, value chain management and profit & loss performance across all divisions. Previously, he held senior operations positions with Delphi Steering and Metaldyne.

Liu will be based in the JSS global headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Tao Liu head shot: https://bit.ly/3Dz6OfS

Guido Durrer head shot: https://bit.ly/3gJ7G7S

About Joyson Safety Systems

Joyson Safety Systems is a global leader in mobility safety providing safety-critical components, systems and technologies to automotive and non-automotive markets. Joyson Safety Systems is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA, with a global network of more than 50,000 employees in 25 countries. It is a subsidiary of Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. (SHA: 600699, "Joyson Electronics").

Media Contacts

Bryan Johnson

Director, Global Communications

Joyson Safety Systems

+1 248 766-9028

[email protected]

SOURCE Joyson Safety Systems