Joyson Safety Systems Names JinHui (Philip) Shan Acting CEO

News provided by

Joyson Safety Systems

01 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyson Safety Systems (JSS), a leading global supplier of mobility safety components and systems, today announced JinHui (Philip) Shan has been named Acting CEO of the company, taking over the top leadership position from Tao Liu who has decided to retire from JSS.

"As the global automotive industry continues to evolve to accommodate and overcome the challenges presented, Joyson Safety Systems is working diligently on building a solid corporate foundation that is poised for future success, and we believe Mr. Shan will help us achieve this vision," said Jeff Wang, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Joyson Safety Systems. "Given his depth of industry and company knowledge and experience, we are excited and optimistic about Mr. Shan's transition into the role of Acting CEO."

Shan has been with JSS since the launch of the company in April 2018 holding various positions throughout the Asian market, most recently President of the Asia region, and serving as an integral leader in expanding and solidifying business in the region. In addition to his experience at JSS, Shan brings nearly 30 years of general management and technical leadership experience from several Asia-based automotive electronics and equipment manufacturers.

Shan will continue to be based in Shanghai but will spend a significant portion of his time at the company's global headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

JinHui (Philip) Shan head shot: https://bit.ly/46LVFa0

About Joyson Safety Systems

Joyson Safety Systems is a global leader in mobility safety, providing safety-critical components, systems, and technologies to automotive and non-automotive markets. Joyson Safety Systems is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, USA, with a global network of more than 40,000 employees in 25 countries. It is a subsidiary of Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp. (SHA: 600699, "Joyson Electronics").

Media Contacts
Bryan Johnson
Director, Global Communications
Joyson Safety Systems
+1 248 766-9028
[email protected] 

SOURCE Joyson Safety Systems

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.