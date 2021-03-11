JoySuds Announces Partnership with Aero Fulfillment Services

Amid growing demand for Joy dish soap, JoySuds partners with a leading provider of third-party fulfillment services. Tweet this

"The decision to partner with Aero is rooted in our commitment to our customers. In addition to Aero's sophisticated supply-chain management systems, they have a long and impressive track record in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space," said Michael Cassetta, President and CEO of JoySuds. "We believe this partnership will dramatically elevate JoySuds' ability to service our customers and accommodate our aggressive plans for expansion."

"We are excited to work with JoySuds in this next chapter of their development. Joy dish soap is a historic brand, and we look forward to assisting in their growth," said John Gimpel, President & CEO of Aero.

About JoySuds, LLC:

JoySuds, LLC was formed in November 2019 to acquire the Joy and Cream Suds brands for the US, Canada and certain other Latin American and Caribbean territories from the Procter & Gamble Company. JoySuds is focused on reinvigorating the distribution and product offerings of both the Joy and Cream Suds brands while building on their rich histories of innovation and performance.

About Joy ®

Introduced in 1949 as the first liquid dish soap, Joy's heritage sustains it as one of the most recognizable dish brands in North America, with a loyal customer following across the US retail, professional and Latin American retail markets. Complementary to Joy's commercial offering, Cream Suds is a powder-based dish detergent designed to cut through heavy grease and soak tough baked-on foods from pots and pans.

For more information about JoySuds, please visit www.joysuds.com

Contact Information:

For media inquiries, please contact JoySuds' Director of Marketing: Lauren Martin (610-513-7922) or [email protected]

SOURCE JoySuds

