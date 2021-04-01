JoySuds Launches Coloring Contest To Raise Money For American Childhood Cancer Org.

For the month of April, the #JoyColoringContest asks children to draw what brings them joy. Tweet this

JoySuds is running with these findings for its new social media campaign. For the month of April, the #JoyColoringContest asks children to draw what brings them joy. Parents can download and print the JoySuds coloring template off its website, then post their child's drawing to Facebook to enter for a chance to win $1,000 Visa gift card along with a $1,000 donation in their name to the American Childhood Cancer Organization (ACCO). "Children fighting cancer today are also faced with the additional physical and emotional challenges associated with COVID," says Ruth Hoffman, CEO of ACCO. "ACCO is grateful to JoySuds for their support in bringing joy to these brave children."

JoySuds hopes this contest will not only give kids a positive way to express their emotions, but bring awareness to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, a non-profit that JoySuds is proud to support. With 46 children diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. every day, JoySuds hopes to bring the work of this important charity to the forefront of people's minds, promoting donations that will help facilitate research and resources for the ACCO.

To find out more about the contest please visit: https://www.joysuds.com/joy-coloring-contest/

JoySuds®, LLC was formed in November 2019 to acquire the Joy and Cream Suds brands for the US, Canada and certain other Latin American and Caribbean territories from the Procter & Gamble Company. JoySuds® is focused on reinvigorating the distribution and product offerings of both the Joy and Cream Suds brands while building on their rich histories of innovation and performance.

For more information about the contest or photos, please contact JoySuds' Director of Marketing: Lauren Martin (610-513-7922) or [email protected]

