JoySuds Teams Up with Scholastic Book Fairs To Bring Free Books To 1,000 Children Amid COVID-19

JoySuds President and CEO, Michael Cassetta commented: "As a parent, I have seen firsthand this year the many facets of the traditional school experience our children have missed due to COVID-19. Given the rich history of Scholastic Book Fairs and the importance of encouraging excitement and engagement between children and reading, our goal at JoySuds is to ensure students are able to continue to enjoy such meaningful experiences with books, especially during these challenging times."

Teaming up with Scholastic Book Fairs, JoySuds sponsored a Drive-Through Scholastic Book Fair at Alimacani Elementary, where children had the opportunity to select a "Best of the Book Fair" book pack of their choice, at no cost. Along with books, the packs also provided families with a free bottle of Joy dish soap.

The fair took place on May 14, 2021. It was held outside on the school's grounds, with a Scholastic Book Fairs truck and Clifford The Big Red Dog® character handing out the book packs to the students and their parents.

"We're thrilled and grateful to JoySuds to be able to give our students this wonderful opportunity," says Katherine Stalls, principal of Alimacani Elementary. "This was a great way to end the school year and give our children some amazing books to bring into their summer vacation."

About JoySuds®, LLC:

JoySuds®, LLC was formed in November 2019 to acquire the Joy and Cream Suds brands for the US, Canada and certain other Latin American and Caribbean territories from the Procter & Gamble Company. JoySuds® is focused on reinvigorating the distribution and product offerings of both the Joy and Cream Suds brands while building on their rich histories of innovation and performance.

