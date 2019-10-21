JP & Associates REALTORS® Announces Broadening of Partnership with REdibs to Offer Innovative Homeowner Reward Program

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR), one of the top 50 real estate brokerages in the United States, today announced that it is broadening its partnership with REdibs to provide an innovative new program aimed at strengthening the relationship between agents and homeowners.

"We are always looking for innovative ways to improve the homebuying and selling experience," said Mark Johnson, CEO of JPAR's company-owned stores. "REdibs gives us a unique offering which allows us to create an even stronger relationship between our customers and agents. We love that it's so easy for clients to get an offer and sign up for the program. We are thrilled to be working with REdibs as the exclusive brokerage in Texas with this offering."

Texas homeowners can get a customized offer from a REdibs representative, usually within minutes, simply by providing their address and contact information. The entire process, from reviewing the offering to signing and notarizing the agreement, can be done entirely online and in less than 30 minutes from start to finish.

JP & Associates REALTORS® is a full-service, transaction fee-based real estate brokerage with over 2,000 agents in its company-owned and franchised network which has been recognized as one of the fastest growing brokerages in the country by REAL Trends. JPAR has been honored with multiple industry awards and is a back-to-back Inc. 5000 nominee.

JP & Associates REALTORS® is known for their acclaimed culture revolving around productivity and service. It is no wonder JP & Associates REALTORS® has gone from the #1 independently and privately held brokerage in Texas to the fastest growing 100% commission brokerage and franchise in the USA, as well as raking as the 50th brokerage worldwide for home sales. In 2018, JPAR trademarked the term "Exceeding Expectations™," relentlessly going above and beyond for both their agents and clients. Now franchising across the USA, JPAR Franchising is set to take the USA by storm after entering 8 new states in its six months.

To learn more about JP & Associates REALTORS®, visit www.jpar.com.

To learn more about REdibs, visit www.redibs.com.

SOURCE JP & Associates REALTORS®

Related Links

http://www.jpar.com

