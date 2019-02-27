JP & Associates REALTORS® Announces New CEO, Owner Assumes Chairman of New Enterprise

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "As the Owner of JP & Associates REALTORS®, I am excited to announce that we have made a dynamic maneuver for the future of this company," said Giuseppe 'JP' Piccinini, Founder and former CEO. "Without a doubt, this decision will indefinitely have a positive and powerful impact on our culture, employees, and agents."

On the evening of February 17, 2019, during the brokerage's annual Seppes Gala, Mark Johnson, then Chief Operating Officer, was announced as the new Chief Executive Officer of JP & Associates REALTORS®.

"I couldn't be more inspired to continue the legacy created by JP, a legacy of innovation, productivity and service," said Mr. Johnson. "As the Chief Operating Officer, I've had the pleasure of working with an amazing staff whose sole purpose is to exceed the expectations of our agents and clients every day." He then continued, "Our brokerage will continue to advance in the rankings as a superior, destination brokerage for real estate agents and consumers alike."

As for JP Piccinini, he has pivoted to the role of Chairman of his recently established holding company, Vesuvius.

"In order to develop and expand not only JP & Associates REALTORS®, but our affiliate businesses, I have officially shifted my efforts and focus to that of Chairman of Vesuvius Holdings," said JP. "While an essential piece of the puzzle," he claimed, "JPAR is one of several moving parts. With Vesuvius at the helm, we will create the ultimate real estate experience for our agents, clients, and business partners."

The future certainly shines bright for JP and his endeavors. With no signs of slowing down, we anxiously anticipate more news and success stories from the tireless real estate entrepreneur, and his affiliates.

JP And Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) is one of the top 50 real estate brokerages in the US and #1 independent brokerage in Texas. A full-service transaction fee based real estate brokerage, it has been recognized as one of the top 10 fastest growing brokerages in the country by REAL TRENDS as well as also being a back to back INC5000 nominee. It operates multiple offices across Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina and Florida, expanding nationwide, offering franchising opportunities for entrepreneurial real estate professionals.

For more information on franchising opportunities, visit www.jpar.net or email Franchise@jpar.net.

