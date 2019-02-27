JP & Associates REALTORS® Hosts 5th Annual Awards Gala

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Informative, inspiring," and of course, "entertaining!" These are just several of the words agents and business partners have used to describe JP & Associates REALTORS® biggest event of the year. Celebrating their top producers, the Frisco-based real estate company took over Dallas' Gilley's South Side Ballroom for the fashionably dressed, red-carpet occasion. The evening was filled with music, smiles, and laughter, as well as several motivational, and memorable moments.

The Seppes, so named after the brokerage's Founder and Owner, Giuseppe 'JP' Piccinini, boasted an attendance of nearly 800 JPAR agents and guests for its 5th Annual Awards Gala. This Oscar style event remains highly anticipated by the entire company and its offices across the US.

"Each year, The Seppes just gets bigger and better," Piccinini said. "Seven years ago, I held JPAR's first award ceremony in my own living room. It's amazing to think we're now hosting in venues which hold all of our agents from across the nation."

Similar to the Oscars, each award is presented by two speakers, for which there are numerous categories, all based on the year's productivity for the winning agent. Previous award winners, staff, and even company executives act as presenters, announcing the nominees and singing praises to the winners in their uniquely, notable fashions. Awards range from Top Producer to Mentor or Rookie of the Year to the Circle of Excellence Sales awards for exceeding expectations in real estate sales.

Rookie of the Year winner, Jackie South, had one of the most moving acceptance speeches of the evening. Having faced several difficult challenges in 2018, it became clear how much she values her JPAR family. "I absolutely love JP & Associates," South stated. "Without this culture, and more specifically, the help of my mentor, there is no way I could have ever met the needs of my clients, let alone received this award." She then added, "I am so grateful to be a part of such a wonderful company that truly cares for its agents."

After the awards, guests enjoyed door prizes and a raffle for charity. Live music by Emerald City Band had the crowd up and dancing in between hors d'oeuvres and cocktails.

"I've never seen a real estate brokerage focus so much on the needs and desires of its agents," said Trenton Johnson, winner of the Top Sales Agent award for the third consecutive year in a row. "The Seppes is amazing evening, but each day, JPAR goes above and beyond to make sure my business and clients are taken care of in every possible way. If you enjoy working hard and having fun, this is the place to be."

JP And Associates REALTORS® (JPAR) is one of the top 50 real estate brokerages in the US and #1 independent brokerage in Texas. A full-service transaction fee based real estate brokerage, it has been recognized as one of the top 10 fastest growing brokerages in the country by REAL TRENDS as well as also being a back to back INC5000 nominee. It operates multiple offices across Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina and Florida, expanding nationwide, offering franchising opportunities for entrepreneurial real estate professionals.

