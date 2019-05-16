JP & Associates REALTORS Now Building Relationship Capital with the HomeActions e-Marketing Platform

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JP & Associates REALTORS, one of America's fastest-growing real estate brokerages, has agreed to partner with HomeActions to help the JPAR agents excel at email marketing. HomeActions' exclusive program provides contact database building, nurturing and insulation.

Starting out, HomeActions appears as an attractive and customized e-newsletter. In addition, the biweekly system delivers lead-generating "conversation starters" through its hyper-local content, widgets and predictive metrics.

Albert Clark, HomeActions president, commented on the agreement: "Nearly all agents know real estate is a numbers game. The more contacts we can make, the better we can nurture the relationships, and the better our numbers. That's our core mission here at HomeActions."

Mark Johnson, CEO of JP & Associates, added, "Our agents are staying busy, and any way we can help them do a better job at relationship building, while at the same time insulating and protecting their sphere, we are all for it."

Johnson, when mentioning "insulating and protecting," is referring to HomeActions' exclusivity policy, where email addresses, once added by a professional, become exclusive to that professional.

About HomeActions

HomeActions LLC is a digital marketing and lead-generation solution with compelling content and interactive widgets for real estate agents. The HomeActions platform provides automated prospecting and marketing delivered biweekly via email to a professional's sphere of influence. HomeActions' professionally written articles portray agents as trusted advisors looking out for readers' interests by helping them care for the biggest investment in their lives. With instant lead access, customer relationship management capabilities and robust predictive metrics, the system has the capability to generate real-time leads and top-of-mind awareness while nurturing relationships that lead to long-term success and more referrals. HomeActions is a privately held virtual company that employs more than 50 people and is headquartered in Green Cove Springs, Florida. www.homeactions.net .

About JP & Associates REALTORS

JP & Associates REALTORS is one of the top 50 real estate brokerages in the U.S. A full-service, transaction fee-based real estate brokerage, it has been recognized as one of America's fastest-growing brokerages in the country by REAL TRENDS, as well as also being a back-to-back INC 5000 nominee. It operates multiple offices across Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina, California and Florida, expanding nationwide, offering franchising opportunities for entrepreneurial real estate professionals. www.jpar.net.

