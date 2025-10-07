JP Brand Advisors and Canopy USA Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Hemp Beverage Distribution

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JP Brand Advisors ("JPBA"), the leading outsourced sales and strategy partner for beverage alcohol and emerging functional beverage brands, and Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"), a brand-driven organization strategically positioned across the U.S. cannabis market, today announced a strategic partnership to expand the distribution of Wana Wellness, LLC ("Wana")'s hemp-based beverages and gummies in the United States.

The partnership underscores JPBA's expanding focus on hemp-based functional beverages, a category generating significant attention across the beverage alcohol industry as consumer demand for wellness-driven innovation accelerates.

"We're thrilled to partner with Canopy USA to help bring Wana's innovative hemp portfolio to more consumers and retail partners across the country," said John Palatella, CEO of JP Brand Advisors. "Hemp-based beverages represent one of the most exciting growth opportunities in our industry, and our agreement with Canopy USA reinforces our commitment to shaping the future of beverage alcohol through emerging categories."

As part of the partnership, JPBA and Canopy USA will work together to drive distributor management and strategic account growth for Wana's hemp beverage portfolio.

"Working with JP Brand Advisors provides Canopy USA with an experienced and trusted partner who understands both the traditional three-tier system and the unique dynamics of emerging hemp beverages," said Brooks Jorgensen, President of Canopy USA. "Together with JPBA, we'll be able to expand national relationships and execution capabilities – helping us scale faster, reach new consumers, and strengthen our leadership in this exciting category."

This strategic partnership comes as U.S. retailers and distributors show rising interest in non-alcoholic, functional, and hemp-infused beverages, driven by evolving consumer preferences and regulatory clarity in key markets.

About JP Brand Advisors

JP Brand Advisors (JPBA) is a national broker and outsourced salesforce for wine, spirits, and functional beverages. Acting as an extension of its clients' teams, JPBA provides guaranteed market coverage, distributor management, and access to national accounts, enabling brands to scale faster without the overhead of in-house sales. For more information, visit www.jpbrandadvisors.com.

About Canopy USA, LLC

Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA") is a U.S. based holding company in which Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) (TSX: WEED) holds a non-participating, non-controlling interest. Strategically positioned across the fastest growing states and highest potential segments of the U.S. cannabis market, Canopy USA owns 100% of Wana Brands ("Wana") a leader in North American edibles, 100% of Acreage Holdings, Inc. ("Acreage"), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with principal operations in densely populated states across the Midwest and Northeast, and 77% of the shares of Lemurian, Inc. ("Jetty"), a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and pioneer of clean vape technology.

