J&P Cycles Celebrates Grand Opening Of New Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Store Location

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J&P Cycles, a leader in aftermarket motorcycle parts and accessories since 1979, is pleased to announce the opening of its brand new store in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

The new store is located just north of the Great Smoky Mountains, making it an optimal location for adventure enthusiasts and riders in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina. The grand opening will feature the store's full line-up of gear, parts and apparel for both men and women, along with various community activities for all to enjoy. The weekend's grand opening festivities will include:

YouTuber and influencer, Traveling Tall, will be onsite for a public meet-and-great on Saturday, Sept. 4 from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET

from – Access to a pinstriper for those looking to add a custom design to their helmet (daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET )

– ) A screen printer will be onsite to create custom art and posters (daily from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET )

– ) A variety of food trucks for attendees to purchase food from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET ( Sept. 9 – 12, 2021)

Additionally, classic rock bank, Whiskey Icarus, will provide live entertainment on Saturday (Sept. 11) and Sunday (Sept. 12) from 12 noon – 4 p.m. ET. Various onsite raffles will take place as well. Prizes include a Sena Bluetooth System ST1, men's and women's apparel, sets of tires from Dunlop, Metzeler/Pirelli, and Michelin, and much more.

"The Great Smoky Mountains are home to some of the most beautiful rides in the country and that's just one of the reasons why Pigeon Forge is the ideal spot for this new store. We're thrilled to be able to provide riders with everything they need to hit the open road in a convenient, accessible location," said Sam Woods, Chief Revenue Officer at Comoto.

J&P Cycles is a family-built business, committed to keeping the world on two wheels. The retailer offers motorcycle parts, exhausts, tires, helmets, handlebars, lights, saddlebags, accessories, and gear.

The grand opening event will be held onsite at the new store (2606 Teaster Lane, Pigeon Forge, Tenn. 37863) from Thursday, Sept. 9 – Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. ET each day.

For more information on J&P Cycles, please visit www.jpcycles.com. Members of the media, community members and residents are invited to join the grand opening festivities. For more information, or to RSVP, please reach out to [email protected].

