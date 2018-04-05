JP Jenkins - Continued New Initiatives

JPJ is in its 27th year and is currently seeing increasing interest from exciting new economy ventures in fintech, cryptos, blockchain and resources. Significant new capital has recently been provided by Malcolm Burne, a substantial shareholder and Executive Director, to expand the JPJ franchise further. The Company has also entered into partnership & collaborative agreements with US Capital Partners, private placements, Equidate a US private companies Stock Market, and Primary Markets an International Unlisted Exchange.

In recognition of the enormous potential for wider share ownership, JPJ has also agreed strategic joint ventures with FCA regulated Crowd Rating, the independent research, analysis and valuation firm and FCA regulated Business Agent, the leading aggregator in equity crowd funding and P2P lending.

With the help and network of the forged new and expanding strategic partnerships JPJ sees itself as a hub for both junior and mature companies. If the goal for a company is to raise visibility and listing on one of the recognised exchanges (AIM, LSE), JPJ will work with the client to help them improve their corporate governance, introduce them to a network of advisers and once ready, Peterhouse Corporate Finance can be engaged to start the listing process.

On the other hand, if a company is planning to stay private or unquoted but would like to offer their shareholders the option to trade their shares, JPJ will become their place to go with a very economic fee structure and at a fraction of AIM listing costs.

All solutions are designed to help companies grow in a productive and structured environment where services are available to companies when they need them. JP Jenkins' goal is for private companies to offer the best value to their shareholders without incurring prohibitive costs.

