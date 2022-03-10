JP Jenkins Announces Trading Facility of Red Ribbon Preference Shares

LONDON, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc, an Indo-British financial services group building on the legacy of historical, cultural and socio-economic ties between the two countries, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with J P Jenkins Limited ("J P Jenkins") to facilitate the trading of preference shares on a matched bargain basis.

The indicative pricing for these preference shares (ISIN: GB00BN70RR93), as well as the transaction history will be available on the website https://jpjenkins.com/company/red-ribbon-asset-management-plc-pref-shares/.

Shareholders wishing to trade these securities can do so through their stockbroker. The facility starts on 9th March at 2pm GMT.

Trades will be conducted at a level that JP Jenkins is able to match a willing seller and a willing buyer. Trades can be conducted and limits can be accepted during normal business hours by contacting JP Jenkins trading desk via STX 76086. Shareholders or potential investors can place limits via their existing UK regulated stockbroker.

For more information please contact J P Jenkins at [email protected] or on +44 (0) 20 7469 0937.

About J P Jenkins

J P Jenkins is the well-known platform for dealing in unquoted securities. It provides a solution that enables companies to allow their existing shareholders and prospective investors to trade in their shares.

About Red Ribbon Asset Management Plc

Founded in 2007, Red Ribbon is an Indo-British financial services group building on the legacy of historical, cultural, and socio-economic ties between the two countries. As India's global economic role has burgeoned and it looks to a golden decade of growth – following the pattern of China's trajectory template 20 years ago – the UK is shifting into a post-Brexit phase where trading and commercial relationships outside the EU are coming to the fore.

The Group specialises in Mainstream Impact Investment opportunities – these are projects that achieve above market rate returns whilst delivering a measurable, positive social and environmental impact. The company verticals are split into direct investments into Fintech, Construct tech and hospitality as well as fully regulated funds within the jurisdictions of Luxembourg and Gibraltar.

