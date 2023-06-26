J.P. King Auction Company to Auction 22 Waterfront Lots located on the beautiful Tennessee River/Kentucky Lake! Located in Clifton-TN

News provided by

J.P. King Auction Company

26 Jun, 2023, 10:10 ET

5 Lots Will Sell to the Highest Bidder at or above a Minimum Bid of $25,000!

CLIFTON, Tenn., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. King Auction Company announces Paradise Landing lots to be auctioned Saturday, July 15, at 11:00 a.m. CT. Situated in Clifton (Perry County), TN, Paradise Landing boasts a breathtaking plateau setting with panoramic views of the expansive river valley. Privacy reigns supreme in this collection of 22 waterfront lots, with some lots being over a 1/2 acre in size and offer protective covenants, water and electricity.

Located in the heart of "Nashville's Big Backyard," this premier waterfront lot auction offers an incredible opportunity to enjoy a lifestyle seldom found in a gated community surrounded by natural beauty.

As a resident of Paradise Landing, you'll have exclusive access to the community's private boat ramp, allowing you to embark on the meandering Tennessee River and explore the wonders of Kentucky Lake. Imagine spending your days fishing, boating, and immersing yourself in the idyllic waterside lifestyle. As the largest lake in Tennessee, Kentucky Lake's expansive waters offer endless adventure.

At J. P. King, we invite you to seize this extraordinary opportunity! Property tours are available beginning June 1st and June 8th from 10am5pm and on June 14th from 1pm5pm. The auction will take place live, on-site with online bidding availability on July 15th at 11am (CT)! Register to bid today at www.jpking.com or call 800-558-5464. 

About J.P. King Auction Company 

J.P. King, headquartered in Gadsden, Ala., has specialized in selling exclusive and unique properties on a national level for over 100 years. They are a leading national real estate auctioneer of high value assets, including developer auctions, private estates, ranches, commercial property, land tracts, and more! Individuals seeking additional information on how J. P. King can benefit you, please contact (800) 558-5464 or visit www.jpking.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE J.P. King Auction Company

