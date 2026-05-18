J.P. Morgan Announces 2026 Summer Reading List and NextList Summer Series

J.P. Morgan's 27 th annual Summer Reading List features 14 titles across leadership, AI, geopolitics, performance and longevity, curated by client advisors from around the globe.





annual Summer Reading List features 14 titles across leadership, AI, geopolitics, performance and longevity, curated by client advisors from around the globe. The NextList Summer Series returns for its second year, taking readers from a Broadway stage to the Swedish Riviera, Paris and beyond.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan today announced its 27th annual Summer Reading List, a curated collection of books selected to broaden perspectives and spark new ideas.

"Nothing beats summer as a time for rest, reflection and renewal," said Darin Oduyoye, Chief Communications Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "This year's list is an invitation to explore, find inspiration and discover memorable new adventures—powered by the written word."

The 2026 book selections span timely themes shaping leadership and society, including how breakthrough ideas happen, responsible AI, navigating global change, performance and longevity. The list also features visually stunning titles across art, culture, design and travel, transporting readers from lemon groves in Los Angeles to the hidden gardens of Beijing's Forbidden City.

NextList Summer Series returns for its second year

J.P. Morgan also announced the return of the NextList Summer Series for the second year, an extension of the NextList launched in November that highlights what's new and noteworthy across arts, culture and more. This year's four selections feature experiences from every corner of the globe, including a Broadway show that's a love letter to New York City, Scandinavia's premier car and lifestyle event, a longevity-driven wellness escape spanning Mexico, Spain and the UAE, among other destinations.

J.P. Morgan client advisors from around the globe submitted hundreds of nonfiction titles and experiences to curate both lists. Each contribution was evaluated and selected for its timeliness, quality and resonance with the firm's global client base.

The 2026 Summer Reading List selections are:

How Great Ideas Happen: The Hidden Steps Behind Breakthrough Success

By George Newman

Cognitive scientist George Newman reframes creativity as discovery—not a lightning strike, but a skill you can practice. Drawing on research from psychology and innovation, he shows how the best creators work more like archaeologists: scanning widely, digging with intention and refining what they find. Vivid examples bring the method to life, from Jackson Pollock's "drip" paintings shaped by patterns in nature to Korean filmmakers' genre creation from remixing influences into something new. The result is a repeatable framework for finding better ideas at work and in life.

The Infinity Machine: Demis Hassabis, DeepMind, and the Quest for Superintelligence

By Sebastian Mallaby

Follow Demis Hassabis's unlikely path, from North London chess prodigy and teenage coder to leader of Google's most ambitious AI efforts, in a deeply reported account with rare access. Drawing on hours of interviews with Hassabis, Mallaby captures frontier AI's high-stakes reality—talent wars, soaring compute costs and the pull of discovery. Vivid scenes show breakthroughs in biology and cognition reshaping power in tech and beyond. The result is both a character-driven biography and a portrait of a field moving to the center of global attention.

AI for Good: How Real People Are Using Artificial Intelligence to Fix Things That Matter

By Josh Tyrangiel

AI for Good offers a refreshing, real-world look at how artificial intelligence is already helping people solve everyday challenges. Drawing on stories from initiatives like Operation Warp Speed, Josh Tyrangiel shows AI at its best: a powerful tool that helps teams make sense of complex data and deliver results. From government services and healthcare to classrooms and community support, the book follows teachers, doctors and public servants using AI to enhance human judgment and improve outcomes. Clear-eyed about the hard work of change, AI for Good delivers an optimistic, actionable roadmap for putting AI to work—responsibly and with impact—right now.

America: The Imagination of a Nation

By Assouline and Joel Stein

Framed as a sweeping tribute to the American experiment tied to the 250th anniversary of the United States, America: The Imagination of a Nation traces how the nation's ideas became icons through dream, myth, frontier, culture, style and global influence. It spans founding touchstones like Benjamin Franklin and the Declaration of Independence and enduring symbols such as the flag and the Statue of Liberty. Along the way, it offers vivid vignettes—from the cowboy myth and Route 66 to Coca-Cola, Hollywood, Levi's and the moon landing—showing how American identity has been invented, challenged and remade across generations.

Crisis Engineering: Time-Tested Tools for Turning Chaos into Clarity

By Marina Nitze, Matthew Weaver & Mikey Dickerson

When systems fail and playbooks break down, Crisis Engineering offers a practical field guide to leading through high-stakes chaos. Crisis-response experts Marina Nitze, Matthew Weaver and Mikey Dickerson of Layer Aleph draw on decades of work across industry and government to lay out a hands-on framework for stabilizing situations and driving durable recovery. Using real-world stories—from the HealthCare.gov rescue to wildfire response and pandemic logistics—they show how crises unfold, why instinctive leadership moves can backfire and how to regain clarity fast. With tools like the "five signals of a crisis," this book helps leaders stand up an effective crisis response when it matters most.

The Coming Storm: Power, Conflict and Warnings from History

By Odd Arne Westad

Yale historian Odd Arne Westad uses the run-up to World War I as a warning for today's geopolitics, arguing that familiar patterns—rising powers, anxious empires and misread signals—can turn local crises into global conflict. He revisits 1914 to highlight preventable errors like rigid alliances, rushed mobilization and ambiguity that left too little room for diplomacy. Westad then maps those dynamics onto modern flashpoints, showing how contested borders and great-power competition can escalate quickly. The book closes with practical policy ideas aimed at reducing the risk of catastrophic miscalculation.

Mattering: The Secret to a Life of Deep Connection and Purpose

By Jennifer Breheny Wallace

Award-winning journalist Jennifer Wallace argues that "mattering"—feeling valued and having the chance to add value—is a core human need. Blending research with real stories, she shows what happens when that need goes unmet and how it can be rebuilt. Wallace introduces the "mattering core," a practical framework focused on recognizing your impact, being relied on (but not too much), feeling prioritized and being truly known. With actionable takeaways, Mattering offers a blueprint for building cultures where people feel seen, supported and purposeful at home, work and in their communities.

Coachable: How the Greatest Performers Reach Their Highest Potential

By Ric Bucher

After decades covering elite sports, NBA analyst Ric Bucher set out to answer what truly separates the best from the rest. In conversations with champions Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, Diana Taurasi, Brandi Chastain and Stephen Curry, one theme kept surfacing: coachability as the quiet X factor behind sustained greatness. Built around Bucher's "10 Truths of Coachability," the book pairs practical takeaways with behind-the-scenes stories from legends and the coaches who shaped them, including Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr and Coach K. Here's a playbook for business leaders looking to improve performance, build culture and lead under pressure.

The Stimulated Mind: Future-Proof Your Brain from Dementia and Stay Sharp at Any Age

By Dr. Tommy Wood

Neuroscientist and physician Dr. Tommy Wood—also a Formula 1 sports performance coach focused on lifelong brain health—challenges the idea that cognitive decline is inevitable. He introduces "headroom," the mental capacity you can build and protect over time, and explains why everyday focus problems and rising dementia risk deserve the same attention we give heart health. Grounded in Wood's research and real-world performance coaching, the book maps practical levers you can maneuver to keep the brain adaptable. The Stimulated Mind offers a clear, actionable playbook for staying sharp now and supporting long-term cognitive longevity for decades.

Light and Thread

By Han Kang

Translated by Maya West, e. yaewon & Paige Aniyah Morris

Nobel Prize–winning author Han Kang's first English-language nonfiction is a luminous collection that includes her Nobel Lecture. Blending essays, poems, photographs and diary fragments, she explores how creative work and everyday life shape purpose and meaning. At its center is her north-facing courtyard garden, sustained by reflected sunlight as she moves mirrors through the day—an image of tending what matters when light feels scarce. Intimate and meditative, Light and Thread reflects on finding meaning, and light, after darkness.

Irreplaceable: 60 of Humanity's Most Treasured Places

By the World Monuments Fund

With contributions by Bénédicte de Montlaur, André Aciman, Andrew Solomon and Brinda Somaya

From Angkor Wat and Babylon to Easter Island and the hidden gardens of Beijing's Forbidden City, this lavishly illustrated volume highlights 60 landmark sites across centuries and continents. Produced by the World Monuments Fund, it pairs striking photography with sharp essays on what's at stake as climate change, conflict, financial strain and overtourism threaten irreplaceable places. The result is a "museum without walls"—and a compelling call to protect the world's shared cultural legacy.

Keith Haring in 3D

By Larry Warsh and Glenn Adamson

With contributions from Dieter Buchhart, David Galloway, Francis M. Naumann, Lowery Stokes Sims and Robert Storr

A fresh, immersive look at Keith Haring that highlights a less-discussed part of his legacy: the bold three-dimensional work he made far beyond the page and subway wall. From painted objects and everyday surfaces—cars, vases and even appliances—to collaborations spanning fashion, performance and music, the breadth of work shows how Haring turned the world into a canvas. Published alongside a major exhibition at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the book pairs curator and scholar essays with 350+ striking illustrations and archival photographs that capture Haring's collaborative spirit and enduring cultural reach.

Squeeze Me: Lemon Recipes & Art

By Ruthie Rogers and Ed Ruscha

Celebrated chef Ruthie Rogers, founder of London's River Café, teams up with iconic contemporary artist Ed Ruscha, who tends a lemon grove at his Los Angeles home, for a bright, collectible ode to the lemon. Across 50 inventive recipes, Rogers turns citrus into the main event, from risotto al limone and vibrant salads to a showstopping lemon tart. The result is a cookbook that's as practical as it is joyful, designed for cooks who want big flavor without fuss. Ruscha's original images, created for this project, elevate each page, making the everyday lemon feel like art.

We Are the World (Cup): A Personal History of the World's Greatest Sporting Event

By Roger Bennett

Roger Bennett—#1 New York Times bestselling author and the creator of Men in Blazers—delivers a joyous, deeply personal history of the World Cup from the late 1970s through 2022. Blending reporting with fandom, he shows how the tournament fuses geopolitics, pop culture and national identity into unforgettable "where-were-you" moments, from sudden upsets to single plays that redefine careers. Bennett also traces soccer's rise in the United States, from a 1970s/1980s afterthought to a modern obsession, and how Men in Blazers helped fuel that surge. Big-hearted, funny and sharp, the book's spirit captures how the World Cup feels like the world's greatest shared story.

NextList Summer Series

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

NEW YORK, NY

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) bursts with laughter, escapism and charm. The story follows two wedding guests: Dougal, an endlessly optimistic Brit visiting New York City for the marriage of the father he's never met, and Robin, the bride's sharp, no-nonsense sister. As they journey across the city, their differing perspectives give way to something unexpected. Fresh, funny and full of heart, this original musical is both a love letter to New York and a celebration of the joy in human connection.

The Aurora

BÅSTAD, SWEDEN

The Aurora is a groundbreaking automotive concours and lifestyle event, bringing together some of the world's most exceptional cars in a celebration of culture, design and craftsmanship. Set in Båstad on Sweden's west coast, often referred to as the Swedish Riviera, the event showcases over 500 cars across the weekend. At its heart is the Dual-Concours, where 68 cars compete across a Classic Car and Hypercar Concours, with entries from Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Middle East and Australia. Blending engines, luxury, elegance and high-energy excitement, The Aurora is a must-see summer experience.

Calder. Rêver en équilibre

FONDATION LOUIS VUITTON

PARIS, FRANCE

"Calder. Rêver en équilibre" at the Fondation Louis Vuitton marks both the centenary of Alexander Calder's arrival in France and the 50th anniversary of his death. In collaboration with the Calder Foundation and major international lenders, the exhibition brings together nearly 300 works (mobiles, stabiles, wire pieces, paintings, drawings, jewelry), encompassing roughly 50 years of the artist's work. From the Cirque Calder performances to monumental sculptures, this comprehensive retrospective illuminates Calder's bold imagination and vibrant experimentalism. A can't-miss exhibition that will leave visitors "dreaming in balance."

SHA

ALBIR BAY, SPAIN

COSTA MUJERES, MEXICO

ALJURF, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

SHA, a global leader in health optimization and longevity, offers its guests highly tailored experiences in properties on coastal Spain, in the Mexican Caribbean and soon in the United Arab Emirates. Its integrated, science-led method combines targeted nutrition, advanced diagnostics, preventive and precision medicine, and evidence-based therapies—designed to enhance sleep, reduce inflammation, optimize weight, and elevate cognitive and physical performance. SHA supports lasting lifestyle transformation, as well as regenerative medicine, cellular therapies, proactive diagnostics and executive health, defining it as The Home of True Health Optimization.

For more information, visit www.jpmorgan.com/readinglist and search #SRL2026 on social media.

About JPMorganChase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan