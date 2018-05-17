J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Alternative Investment Strategies to Individuals with iCapital Network

"As we get later in the economic cycle, identifying alternative sources of return is an essential consideration for investors looking to build stronger portfolios. Institutional clients have long embraced alternatives as a strategic part of their asset allocation, and many high-net-worth investors continue to be under-allocated to alternatives relative to their institutional counterparts," said Anton Pil, Managing Partner of J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives. "Given the current rising interest rate environment, investors are looking for alternative sources of income that provide diversification to broader fixed income markets, and as a result, we are starting with several of our income-focused Alternative Investment strategies."

"iCapital's industry-leading financial technology platform solves a critical need and will allow us to expand access to our alternative investment capabilities among a wider audience. We anticipate that we will launch additional strategies over time," said Christopher Hayward, Managing Partner of J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives.

"My colleagues and I are delighted that J.P. Morgan Asset Management has partnered with iCapital to power its alternative strategies platform," said Lawrence Calcano, Chief Executive Officer of iCapital Network. "We are committed to democratizing alternative investments by providing unparalleled technology to advisors and their high-net-worth clients that improves the experience of allocating to new exposures and strategies."

About J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives

J.P. Morgan Global Alternatives is the alternative investment arm of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. With more than $130 billion in assets under management and over 800 professionals (as of March 31, 2018), we offer strategies across the alternative investment spectrum including real estate, private equity and credit, infrastructure, transportation, liquid alternatives, and hedge funds. Operating from 23 offices throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our independent alternative investment engines combine specialist knowledge and singular focus with the global reach, vast resources and powerful infrastructure of J.P. Morgan to help meet each client's specific objectives. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $1.7 trillion (as of March 31, 2018), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), the parent company of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, is a leading global asset management firm with assets of approximately $2.6 trillion (as of March 31, 2018) and operations worldwide. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

About iCapital Network

iCapital Network is the financial technology platform democratizing alternative investments with complete tech-based solutions for investors, advisors and asset managers. The firm's flagship platform offers high-net-worth investors and independent wealth advisors a curated menu of private equity and hedge funds at lower minimums with a full suite of due diligence and administrative support in a secure digital environment. Banks and asset managers leverage iCapital's tech-enabled services to streamline and scale their private investments operational infrastructure. iCapital was included in the 2018 Forbes FinTech 50 and as of March 31, 2018, serviced more than $5.2 billion in invested capital across more than 12,000 underlying accounts.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.icapitalnetwork.com

