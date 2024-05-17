J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Active Developing Markets Equity ETF: JADE

Fund seeks to deliver JPM active management expertise and risk controls through ETF structure

NEW YORK, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of a new actively managed ETF, JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF (JADE), on the NYSE Arca. The fund will invest in emerging markets equity securities.

JPMorgan Active Developing Markets Equity ETF (JADE) uses a fundamental, bottom-up approach to seek to provide investors with opportunities in both growth and value stocks. JADE seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and utilizes a rigorous research process to select stocks that it believes are or will be profitable with sustainable earnings and disciplined capital management.

"We believe emerging market valuations are attractive after years of underperformance," said Paul Quinsee, CIO and Global Head of Equities at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Many investors are structurally underweight in emerging markets and risk the potential of missing a recovery. JADE is an actively managed core strategy that seeks to provide the diversified exposure investors are looking for."

JADE seeks to provide value primarily through security selection decisions, and will be benchmarked to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index captures large and mid-cap representation across emerging markets countries.

JADE leverages the expertise of portfolio managers Leon Eidelman and Omar Negyal, who have over 50 years of combined experience. They are both managing directors with J.P. Morgan Asset Management's Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific (EMAP) Equities team based in New York.

The fund is priced at 65 basis points.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management ranks as a top ten ETF issuer in the U.S. with respect to AUM1, and has nearly 100ETF vehicles globally.

1 Data according to Bloomberg as of May 7, 2024

