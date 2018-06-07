J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches New Portfolio Insights Digital Tool

"The role of financial advisors is more complicated than ever, and we're committed to helping them make informed decisions through analytics that identify potential drivers of risk and return," said Steve Kaplan, Head of Product Strategy Americas and Global Portfolio Insights, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "With the new tool, advisors can now run personalized diagnostics instantly using the same sophisticated portfolio construction and risk management platform used by the firm's investment teams."

Advisors can upload a portfolio and tailor their analysis to address specific risks and concerns, evaluate new asset classes and products, or simply perform a portfolio checkup against a benchmark of their choice. The digital experience then generates customized observations in a user-friendly, comparative report that highlights a portfolio's composition, performance, and risk data for mutual funds, separately managed accounts, stocks and ETFs, and offers supporting content and context from J.P. Morgan Asset Management's group of global strategists.

"The Portfolio Insights team conducts thousands of analyses and reviews each year, and has worked directly with financial advisors for more than a decade to examine investments and how they work in portfolios," continued Kaplan. "The expanded, on-demand service was created to help a broader group of financial advisors access these insights, and aligns with the firm's continued commitment to providing superior tools and services to support advisors and their business."

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $1.8 trillion (as of March 31, 2018), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), the parent company of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, is a leading global asset management firm with assets of approximately $2.5 trillion (March 31,2018) and operations worldwide. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management is the marketing name for the asset management businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates worldwide.

