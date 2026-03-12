J.P. Morgan Asset Management Releases 2026 College Planning Essentials as Tuition Continues to Outpace Inflation

The guide shows how early investing and 529 plans can help families manage rising college costs

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today released its 2026 College Planning Essentials, an annual guide providing families with the latest data and strategies for saving and investing for college. The publication underscores J.P. Morgan Asset Management's commitment to equipping families with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about higher–education funding. Now in its 13th year, the guide draws on proprietary research and analysis to provide a comprehensive view of college costs, financial aid realities, and education savings strategies.

"Planning for college is one of the most important financial decisions families make, and the landscape is constantly evolving," said Tricia Scarlata, Head of Education Savings at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "College tuition has increased 914% since 1983, far outpacing all other household expenses. With costs and student debt continuing to rise, it's more important than ever for families to make informed choices and maximize their savings."

Key findings include:

Student loan debt has surged 343% since 2005, more than three times the pace of college costs, and nearly all recent graduates with college debt (97%) have delayed or abandoned life goals, such as buying a home or starting a family.

At four-year, in-state public universities, costs rose 45% over the past decade, while total financial aid has increased just 11%. Families now pay 48% of college costs from income and investments, up from 38% twelve years ago.

A majority of families (60%) do not use 529 plans, pointing to a gap in adoption. Many instead rely on cash and taxable accounts to help fund costs, and 41% reporting tapping into retirement funds to pay for college.

529 flexibility has expanded to allow tax-free Roth IRA rollovers, up to $35,000 lifetime per beneficiary, and broader eligible expenses across K-12, special needs, and post-secondary credentialing.

The sooner families start investing, the more time they have to grow their college fund through long-term compounding. 83% of 529 plan users make automatic contributions from bank accounts or paychecks.

