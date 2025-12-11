J.P. Morgan Asset Management Unveils New JPMorgan 100% U.S. Treasury Securities Money Market ETF (JMMF)

Fund marks the firm's entry into the rapidly evolving money market ETF space

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the launch of the JPMorgan 100% U.S. Treasury Securities Money Market ETF (JMMF) on the NYSE Arca.

JMMF is designed to offer investors current income, easy access to their funds, and low volatility of principal, while also providing the convenience and transparency of an ETF. As demand for active ETFs continues to grow, investors are seeking more strategies across asset classes that offer greater transparency and trading flexibility.

"We're excited to introduce JMMF, which brings together exposure to U.S. Treasury Securities with the flexibility of an ETF," said Travis Spence, Global Head of ETFs at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "This launch underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, client-focused solutions and empowering investors to manage liquidity with confidence."

JMMF invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury obligations, including Treasury bills, bonds, and notes, offering investors a robust solution for managing short-term liquidity needs. The fund features weekly income distributions, providing more frequent access to income compared to traditional money market mutual funds, which typically distribute monthly.

The fund is managed by Robert Motroni, Christopher Mercy, and Christopher Tufts, who together average 22 years of industry experience. This team has successfully managed J.P. Morgan's 100% Treasury Securities strategy since its inception in 1991. JMMF is competitively priced at 16 basis points, giving clients access to U.S. Treasury Securities investments with the added flexibility and transparency of an ETF structure.

"JMMF gives investors a straightforward way to access U.S. Treasury Securities while benefiting from the convenience and transparency of the ETF structure," said John Donohue, CEO of Asset Management Americas and Head of the Global Liquidity business within Asset Management. "Our decades of experience managing Treasury strategies, combined with the ETF format, enable us to deliver a product that meets the evolving needs of investors seeking security, flexibility, and transparency in their cash management."

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4 trillion (as of 9/30/2025), is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information: www.jpmorganassetmanagement.com.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.6 trillion in assets and $360 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available

J.P. Morgan ETFs are distributed by JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc., which is an affiliate of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Affiliates of JPMorgan Chase & Co. receive fees for providing various services to the funds. JPMorgan Distribution Services, Inc. is a member of FINRA. More information is available at https://am.jpmorgan.com/us/en/asset-management/gim/adv/products/etfs .

There is no guarantee, obligation or assurance that any investors will maintain any specific level of investment in the Fund, and such investors have the ability to withdraw their investment at any point in time like any other shareholder of a mutual fund or ETF.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives and risks as well as charges and expenses of an ETF before investing. The summary and full prospectuses contain this and other information about the ETF and should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus: Call 1-844-4JPM-ETF.

Although the Fund will seek to qualify as a "government money market fund" (described below), it will not seek to maintain a stable net asset value (NAV) per Share using the amortized cost method of valuation. Instead, the Fund will calculate its NAV per Share based on the market value of its investments. In addition, unlike a traditional money market fund, the Fund operates as an exchange-traded fund (ETF). As an ETF, Shares of the Fund will be traded on the Exchange (as defined below) and will generally fluctuate in accordance with changes in NAV as well as the relative supply of, and demand for, Shares on the Exchange. You could lose money by investing in the Fund. Because the Share price and NAV of the Fund will fluctuate, when Shares are sold on the Exchange (or redeemed, in the case of an authorized participant), they may be worth more or less than what was originally paid for them.

NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

