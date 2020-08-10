JP Morgan Chase executive Vishal Ahluwalia transitions to role as the CEO of new right-brain HR tech company KeeperHR

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KeeperHR uses a series of questions answered with Imagery to glean data-driven insights about people. These outcomes, augmented by data analytics and behavioral science can then be used by organizations to build strong, cohesive teams with a diversity of thought, ultimately improving employee engagement and retention and providing research and data for continuous improvement of cultural insights.

"The idea of KeeperHR is to capitalize on what the incoming workforce is already doing—using digital media to express themselves, connect with other people, and share their passions digitally—and turn that into a tool for the hiring process." - Ritesh Patel, Chief Digital Officer - Health at Ogilvy

Startup founder Dean Graziano has carried these cheeky images into the workplace to revolutionize the way employers assess soft skills. Graziano founded companies like uZoom and Visible Technologies.

In 2019, Graziano hit another win following a pitch meeting with leadership and innovation expert Vishal Ahluwalia. Instantly, Vishal knew Dean was onto something special. In March 2020, Vishal said farewell to a longtime career in the finance industry and transitioned to his new role as CEO & Co-Founder of Keeper, working alongside Dean to build out the company.

"I am excited to transition from JP Morgan Chase, to take over as Co-Founder & CEO of KeeperHR. During my 20+ year career going from managing over 1000 people in tea gardens at the age of 19 all the way to managing large global workforces in companies like UBS, and Credit Suisse, I recognize soft skills as a tremendous driver of a company's culture and overall success. KeeperHR gives organizations the power to leverage those skills. I am pleased to announce the foray and activities of KeeperHR in global markets and the launch of the platform in the B2C space."

KeeperHR is working closely with firms like Vodafone, Ogilvy, Ernst & Young, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Merck, Geometry, and Capgemini, across the Banking, Telecom, Consulting, and Pharmaceutical industries.

"Great workplaces will increasingly be differentiated by the authenticity of employees' experience while delivering organization goals. KeeperHR is attempting to reveal personal attributes in a digital and fun way for enabling the belonging culture." - Surender Mehta, Director HR IND Global Operations at _VOIS

