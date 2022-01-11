JP Morgan Conference Generates Blockbuster $350 Million Cell & Gene Therapy Deal Announcement

Deal Targets Growing Multibillion Dollar Global Cell & Gene Therapy Market

What:

Ø  South Korea conglomerate, SK, Inc., and the Center for Breakthrough Medicines announce landmark deal at 40th annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference 

Ø  SK's $350MM investment in the Philadelphia-based Center for Breakthrough Medicines transforms the global cell & gene therapy landscape

Ø  Blockbuster deal solidifies Philadelphia as "Cellicon Valley;" strengthens Philadelphia as a global hub for cell & gene therapy research, development and manufacturing

Ø  Deal sets stage for massive hiring in the Philadelphia region

When:

Ø  This historical deal officially closed yesterday and was announced here.

Interviews Available:

Ø  CBM and SK c-suite executives are available for interviews.

