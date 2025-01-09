J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2025: Genomics Announces Dr Jose-Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos as New Board Member to Accelerate Global Expansion and Life Sciences R&D Growth

Dr Jose-Carlos Gutiérrez- Ramos is the Chief Science Officer at Danaher Corporation. He has held senior drug discovery roles at Pfizer, Abbvie, and GSK. As CEO and President of Synlogic, he led the company from early drug discovery to clinical stage and public markets

He brings a wealth of experience across biotechs and pharmaceutical companies, combined with deep expertise in science and tech for successful drug discovery, drug development programmes, and marketed drugs

The appointment strengthens the company's commercial capabilities, life sciences innovation, and R&D offering, to advance Genomics' mission of changing the future of healthcare

OXFORD, England, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomics , a healthcare company using large-scale genetic information to develop innovative precision healthcare tools and to bring new understanding to drug discovery, today announced the appointment of Dr Jose-Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos to its Board. The appointment will support the company's rapid growth and strengthen its commercial offering globally, with a focus on scaling its life sciences business. The announcement coincides with significant Genomics presence at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 2025 in San Francisco.

The genomics industry is projected to reach over USD 164.2 billion by 2032, fueled by the growing need to improve the prevention of common, chronic diseases. In the next 5-10 years, the use of genomics is set to become gold-standard across the life sciences, insurance, and health services industries. Genomics' proprietary algorithms are being adopted across these industries - in the life sciences sector, the company provides solutions for advancing drug discovery, identifying novel drug targets, and increasing precision in clinical trials.

The appointment of Dr Jose-Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos to its Board cements Genomics at the forefront of this healthcare revolution, and will empower the organisation to scale its solutions to meet increasing demand, as well as reach new partners within key sectors. With Gutiérrez-Ramos' wealth of experience across biotechs and pharmaceutical companies, combined with deep expertise in science and tech for successful drug discovery, development programmes, and marketed drugs, Genomics will further enhance its life sciences R&D offering.

Gutiérrez-Ramos is currently the Chief Science Officer at Danaher Corporation, and has significant experience in the biotech ecosystem. As CEO and President of Synlogic, he led the company from early discovery to clinical stage and to public markets, and as founding CEO and President at Repertoire Immune Medicine, his leadership resulted in five marketed drugs. He has secured over USD 350 million in capital for biotech ventures to date.

His expertise in R&D stems from senior roles in the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. He was previously Head of Drug Discovery at Abbvie, and Pfizer's Group Senior Vice President and Global Head of BioTherapeutics Research & Development. At Pfizer, he led the biologics platform from early discovery to early manufacturing, spearheaded 25 novel programmes in drug discovery and development, and founded the Center for Therapeutic Innovation. Prior to his work at Pfizer, Gutiérrez-Ramos served as Senior Vice President and Head of the Immunoinflammation Center for Drug Discovery at GlaxoSmithKline. He started his career as Assistant Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School, and has authored over 150 peer-reviewed publications.

Simon Dingemans, Chairman of the Board at Genomics, said: "I am delighted to welcome Dr Jose-Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos to our Board at Genomics. His extensive experience in life sciences R&D across biotechs and pharma companies will help strengthen our offering to both existing and new biopharma clients of tools to allow them to accelerate and differentiate their drug discovery and development programmes. Genomics continues to grow at a rapid pace, serving some of the biggest names across life sciences, health systems, and insurance. 2025 is an exceptionally exciting year for the organisation, after a record-breaking 2024 that has put Genomics right at the heart of the drive to change the future of healthcare through the widespread adoption of genomics."

"It is brilliant to welcome Jose-Carlos to Genomics as we enter the next phase of our company's journey", said Professor Sir Peter Donnelly, Founder and CEO of Genomics. "He brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and shared commitment to advancing our mission to transform human health through the power of genomics, to help people live longer, healthier lives. With Jose-Carlos on board, we will bolster our efforts as we look to bring our life sciences solutions to even more partners worldwide."

Dr Jose-Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos added: "I strongly believe genomics will be increasingly recognised as essential for drug discovery, both in identifying novel targets and the right patient populations. Genomics is ahead of the curve and a pioneer in this space, already working with major players in the biotech and pharmaceutical space. I am delighted to have the opportunity to join their Board".

Genomics collaborates with some of the world's leading organizations including GSK , Vertex , MassMutual and Bupa , across the UK and U.S., helping them to predict, prevent, treat and cure disease using its proprietary algorithms and databases, ultimately reducing the human and financial cost of critical diseases like cancer, heart disease and diabetes. Headquartered in Oxford, England, the company has offices in Cambridge and London in the UK; and Cambridge, Massachusetts and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina in the US.

To learn more about Genomics, visit https://www.genomics.com/ .

About Genomics

Genomics is a pioneering healthcare company that uses large-scale genetic information to develop innovative precision healthcare tools and bring new understanding to drug discovery. We were formed in 2014 by four world-leading statistical and human geneticists at the University of Oxford. Today, we are collaborating with some of the world's leading healthcare organisations and helping them to predict, prevent, treat, and cure—dramatically reducing the human and financial cost of common diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

Media Contacts

Zuzanna Grzeskiewicz, Director of Communications, Genomics

[email protected]

BAM by BIG, on behalf of Genomics

[email protected]

SOURCE Genomics