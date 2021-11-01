J.P. Morgan Private Bank and Tideline Publish Case Study on How the Global Impact Fund Approaches Impact Measurement and Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Private Bank and Tideline today published a case study on the Global Impact Fund ("GIF" or "the Fund"), a pioneering impact investing fund-of-funds, and introduced the Fund's new Impact Assessment and Contribution Tool (IMPACT) that is used to identify and evaluate impact fund managers. The Fund and the IMPACT framework were developed collaboratively by the J.P. Morgan Private Bank Sustainable Investing and Private Investment Due Diligence teams and Tideline, a leading impact investment consulting firm.

The Fund, which closed in March 2021 with more than $150 million in capital commitments, has made allocations to seven buy-out, growth- and venture-stage private equity strategies to date. J.P. Morgan Private Bank and Tideline are also committed to ambitious diversity objectives in the GIF and have achieved a 49% capital allocation to fund managers that are diverse-led or -owned.

"A thoughtful approach to impact investing requires a rigorous approach to impact management and measurement," said Jessica Matthews, Managing Director and Global Head of Sustainable Investing, J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "The creation of IMPACT represents a big step forward both for J.P. Morgan Private Bank and our clients, as well as for the larger impact investing industry, in our shared efforts to accelerate the flow of capital to diverse fund managers and companies committed to impact."

IMPACT is designed as a ratings approach to impact fund diligence and builds on other common impact investing tools and frameworks, such as the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), IRIS+, Impact Management Project (IMP), and the Operating Principles for Impact Management. IMPACT allows J.P. Morgan Private Bank to compare and contrast the impact characteristics of funds across disparate impact themes.

IMPACT includes four core pillars of analysis: Strategic Intent, Impact Integration, ESG+ and Contribution. Each impact fund manager in the investment pipeline is scored or assessed against these pillars to provide an additional input into manager selection. The case study includes two specific examples of IMPACT in action based on two managers in the GIF portfolio: Trill Impact, a European-based private equity buyout manager, and Elevar Equity, an emerging markets venture capital firm.

"J.P. Morgan Private Bank was a natural partner for the co-creation of IMPACT as a tool for manager due diligence," said Ben Thornley, Managing Partner at Tideline. "As the impact investing industry continues to grow and mature, institutional allocators like J.P. Morgan Private Bank need a way to differentiate between a variety of fund managers and commit capital only to those with a truly rigorous approach to impact investing and impact management."

J.P. Morgan Private Bank launched the Global Impact Fund in 2020 with the goal of committing client capital across three investment themes that are aligned with the SDGs:

Inclusive Growth: Advancing the shift toward equal economic opportunity through access to financial services, quality education and training, and promoting inclusive business practices by investing in human capital. Potential investment opportunities include education technology, financial inclusion and employment training.

Climate Solutions: Advancing agricultural and energy efficiency, sustainable water use, climate resilience, and the renewable energy transition. Potential investment opportunities include renewable energy transformation, electric vehicles, agriculture technology and circular economy.

Health and Wellness: Advancing access to quality, affordable healthcare and treatments, and food access and security. Potential investment opportunities include healthcare inclusion and nutritional consumer products.

The full case study is available at: https://privatebank.jpmorgan.com//content/dam/jpm-wm-aem/documents/en/investing/advancing-sustainability-and-diversity-through-investment.pdf

About J.P. Morgan Private Bank

J.P. Morgan is a global leader in financial services to corporations, governments, for-profit and not-for-profit institutions and wealthy individuals. Through the Private Bank at J.P. Morgan, the firm delivers customized wealth management advice and solutions to wealthy individuals and their families, leveraging its broad capabilities in investing, family office management, philanthropy, credit, fiduciary services and special advisory services to help its clients advance toward their own particular goals. For more than 150 years, the Private Bank's comprehensive and integrated product offering, commitment to innovation and integrity, and focus on placing the interests of its clients first and foremost have made J.P. Morgan an advisor of choice to people of significant wealth around the world. The Private Bank oversees more than $1.8 trillion in client assets globally. More information about J.P. Morgan Private Bank is available at privatebank.jpmorgan.com/.

About Tideline

Tideline is a women-owned, specialist consultant for the impact investing industry. Since 2014, Tideline has provided expert, tailored, and actionable advice to institutional asset managers and allocators deploying over $250 billion in impact investment strategies and solutions. To learn more, visit www.tideline.com .

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This material is for information purposes only, and may inform you of certain products and services offered by private banking businesses of JPMorgan Chase & Co. ("JPM"). Products and services described, as well as associated fees, charges and interest rates, are subject to change in accordance with the applicable account agreements and may differ among geographic locations. Not all products and services are offered at all locations. If you are a person with a disability and need additional support accessing this material, please contact your J.P. Morgan team or email us at [email protected] for assistance. Please read all Important Information.

KEY RISKS

Past performance is never a guarantee of future results. Sustainable/ESG investing and investment return are not always aligned. Investment trends may not materialize.

GENERAL RISKS & CONSIDERATIONS. Any views, strategies or products discussed in this material may not be appropriate for all individuals and are subject to risks. Investors may get back less than they invested, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Asset allocation/diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss. Nothing in this material should be relied upon in isolation for the purpose of making an investment decision. You are urged to consider carefully whether the services, products, asset classes (e.g. equities, fixed income, alternative investments, commodities, etc.) or strategies discussed are suitable to your needs. You must also consider the objectives, risks, charges, and expenses associated with an investment service, product or strategy prior to making an investment decision. For this and more complete information, including discussion of your goals/situation, contact your J.P. Morgan team.

NON-RELIANCE. Certain information contained in this material is believed to be reliable; however, JPM does not represent or warrant its accuracy, reliability or completeness, or accept any liability for any loss or damage (whether direct or indirect) arising out of the use of all or any part of this material. No representation or warranty should be made with regard to any computations, graphs, tables, diagrams or commentary in this material, which are provided for illustration/reference purposes only. The views, opinions, estimates and strategies expressed in this material constitute our judgment based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. JPM assumes no duty to update any information in this material in the event that such information changes. Views, opinions, estimates and strategies expressed herein may differ from those expressed by other areas of JPM, views expressed for other purposes or in other contexts, and this material should not be regarded as a research report. Any projected results and risks are based solely on hypothetical examples cited, and actual results and risks will vary depending on specific circumstances. Forward-looking statements should not be considered as guarantees or predictions of future events.

Nothing in this document shall be construed as giving rise to any duty of care owed to, or advisory relationship with, you or any third party. Nothing in this document shall be regarded as an offer, solicitation, recommendation or advice (whether financial, accounting, legal, tax or other) given by J.P. Morgan and/or its officers or employees, irrespective of whether or not such communication was given at your request. J.P. Morgan and its affiliates and employees do not provide tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your own tax, legal and accounting advisors before engaging in any financial transactions.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Related Links

http://privatebank.jpmorgan.com

