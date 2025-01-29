J.P. Morgan Private Bank Expands Morgan Private Advisory with Strategic New Hires

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Private Bank is pleased to announce a significant expansion of Morgan Private Advisory, reinforcing the delivery of elevated financial advisory services to its clients. This strategic growth includes the addition of key hires, each bringing extensive experience that further enhances how the Private Bank guides clients through complex financial landscapes.

The expanded cross-disciplinary Morgan Private Advisory team offers specialized services, including tax strategy, philanthropy planning, proprietary trust and estate disposition analysis, matrimonial guidance, cyber advisory and more. These services are designed to address the unique financial goals of each client, whether planning for retirement, managing life transitions, or establishing legacies.

"We are delighted to have Robert, Kevin and Christie with us at the Private Bank," said BJ Goergen, Global Head of Private Advisory at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. "Their experience and commitment to excellence significantly elevates the way we advise our clients, enabling us to offer even more nuanced and strategic guidance. This expansion underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of financial advice, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with agility and expertise."

Robert Fritz has been appointed Head of Executive Advisory. With over 30 years of experience at Goldman Sachs Ayco, Fritz brings deep knowledge executive compensation structures and a proven track record of advising CEOs, CFOs, and other senior executives at some of the largest companies in corporate America. In his new role, Fritz will advise CEOs and C-suite executive clients on compensation, retention, and benefit-related matters, helping them maximize these complex offerings. Fritz will also collaborate with J.P. Morgan's Workplace Solutions, which offers employees robust equity compensation management and executive services, as it partners with the Private Bank to enhance client strategies.





Kevin Tompkins has rejoined the Private Bank as a Senior Cybersecurity Specialist from Wells Fargo. In response to increasing cybersecurity concerns among wealthy individuals and family offices, the Private Bank has expanded its Cyber Advisory team with Tompkins, who plays a crucial role in educating clients on how they can better protect themselves, their families and their businesses from cyber threats. Tompkins and the Cyber Advisory team, led by Ileana van der Linde, work to secure clients' digital footprints and safeguard their personal information.





Christie Houlihan has joined the Private Bank as a Senior Family Office Advisor from EY specializing in family office design and succession planning. Her experience in family governance and next-generation advisory will aid families in navigating the complexities of wealth transition. She will work closely with Elisa Shevlin Rizzo, Head of Family Advisory, as part of her team.

Morgan Private Advisory is part of the Private Bank's Family Office Practice, comprised of over 150 professionals, including more than 40 partner-level estate and tax attorneys. This expansion is a strategic move under the leadership of William Sinclair, Head of the U.S. Family Office Practice and Financial Institutions Group, and Jamie Lavin Buzzard, Head of Family Office Investments and Advice, to provide a comprehensive approach to wealth management for high-net-worth families.

"The growth of Morgan Private Advisory is a pivotal step in advancing our ambitious strategy to be the global leader in family office services and advice," said Sinclair. "By expanding our team with top-tier talent, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled and innovative strategies to help clients be stewards of their capital for generations to come."

About J.P. Morgan Private Bank

J.P. Morgan Private Bank provides customized financial advice to help wealthy clients and their families achieve their goals through an elevated experience. Clients of the Private Bank work with dedicated teams of specialists that bring their investments and financial assets together into one comprehensive strategy, leveraging the global resources of J.P. Morgan across planning, investing, lending, banking, philanthropy, family office management, fiduciary services, special advisory services and more. The Private Bank oversees more than $2.9 trillion in client assets globally (as of 12/31/2024). More information about J.P. Morgan Private Bank is available at privatebank.jpmorgan.com.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. References to "J.P. Morgan" are to JPM, its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide. "J.P. Morgan Private Bank" is the brand name for the private banking business conducted by JPM.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Private Bank