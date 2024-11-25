J.P. MORGAN UNVEILS EXPANDED 'WHAT'S NEXT' LIST FOR EXPERIENCES AND BOOKS

J.P. Morgan's NextList2025 offers comprehensive array of new opportunities for the year ahead

NEW YORK, November 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the must-see experiences and trending books that will be the talk of the holiday season and beyond? J.P. Morgan unveils its top picks in its newly released NextList2025.

This year's NextList is the most extensive to date, featuring an expanded selection of experiences that honor the past while embracing the future. The captivating collection includes four museums, two wineries and four Broadway shows, alongside ten books and an Innovation Spotlight.

"The J.P. Morgan NextList2025 reflects our passion for discovery and our commitment to sharing new ideas and experiences that enrich our clients' lives," said Darin Oduyoye, Chief Communications Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "This curated collection explores the latest ideas in technology, entrepreneurship, art and entertainment, offering fresh perspectives from some of the world's most renowned authors, leaders and creatives."

J.P. Morgan client advisors from around the world contributed recommendations for NextList2025. The selections have been meticulously reviewed to ensure they are timely, high quality and possess global appeal.

Explore the full NextList2025 at jpmorgan.com/nextlist for a journey through the forefront of innovation and culture.

The J.P. Morgan #NextList2025 selections:

Museums

Mercer Labs

NEW YORK, NY

Located in the heart of Downtown Manhattan, Mercer Labs redefines the museum experience through 15 experimental exhibition spaces, interactive experiences and immersive installations. Founded and led by contemporary artist Roy Nachum, who has designed album artwork for Rihanna, the museum explores the dynamic relationship between art and innovation with the intention to humanize technology. Using multisensory experiences in his art—incorporating braille and other tactile elements—Nachum offers a distinctively inclusive approach to how we perceive and engage with both art and technological advancements.

Kunstsilo

KRISTIANSAND, NORWAY

Located in the vibrant city of Kristiansand in Norway, the art museum Kunstsilo—a former grain silo from 1935—is a groundbreaking cultural institution dedicated to celebrating and preserving Nordic art. Containing the world's largest collection of Nordic modernist art, the museum offers dynamic exhibitions, educational programs and community initiatives that foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Nordic artistic traditions and innovations. As a beacon of cultural exchange and creativity, Kunstsilo stands at the forefront of the Nordic art scene, offering a rich and immersive experience.

Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL

Located in the heart of one of Latin America's most diverse metropolises, the iconic Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand (MASP) is unveiling a 14-story building this year that will expand its exhibition area by 66%. This new construction is connected via tunnel to MASP's original modernist building designed by Lina Bo Bardi, and will house five galleries, two multipurpose spaces, classrooms and a conservation lab, enabling a bigger portion of the museum's vast and impressive collection to be displayed.

Hampi Art Labs

KARNATAKA, INDIA

Located near the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi in southern India, Hampi Art Labs is a new initiative led by philanthropist and art collector Sangita Jindal and her daughter, businesswoman and gallerist Tarini Jindal Handa. The space offers public exhibitions and engaging residency programs for artists and creative practitioners, fostering dynamic exchanges and collaborations with the local craft communities. Designed by award-winning architect Sameep Padora, the building is inspired by the region's rocky topography, and features galleries, artist studios and workshops for ceramics, printmaking and 3D printing.

Wine

John Anthony Vineyards

NAPA, CA

Located in the heart of Napa Valley, John Anthony Vineyards is committed to the values of heritage, winegrowing and winemaking. Founded by second-generation vintner John Anthony Truchard, the winery focuses on cultivating premier vineyard sites that capture the terroir of Napa, with celebrated wines that evolve gracefully over time. Also dedicated to philanthropy, the winery supports initiatives such as the V Foundation for Cancer Research and Harvest STOMP, which benefits Napa Valley Grape Growers and the Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation. Renowned for hospitality, the winery offers exclusive experiences at historic locations, private events across the United States, fine dining and live music.

Chappellet Winery

NAPA, CA

Founded in 1967, Chappellet Winery is renowned for its exceptional, sustainably produced wines. A pioneer in hillside vineyard cultivation, the winery has consistently embraced innovative viticulture and winemaking techniques such as organic farming practices, solar energy utilization and water conservation efforts. Having earned a reputation for quality and environmental stewardship, the storied winery is now passing into the hands of the next generation. Looking to the future, the Chappellet family remains dedicated to upholding these established sustainable practices while continuing to craft world class wines.

Broadway

Othello

NEW YORK, NY

Two of the most acclaimed actors working today come together for an epic reinvention of William Shakespeare's timeless tragedy. This February, the highly anticipated Broadway revival of Othello will star Tony Award–winner and Academy Award–winner Denzel Washington in the title role, and Tony Award–nominee and Academy Award–nominee Jake Gyllenhaal as his nemesis, Iago. A story of trust, envy and the devastating consequences of betrayal, Othello, directed by Tony Award–winner Kenny Leon, endures as a cautionary tale for anyone whose ego gets ahead of their conscience. Delving into the destructive power of jealousy and deceit, this classic continues to offer relevant and profound insights into the human condition.

Romeo + Juliet

NEW YORK, NY

Shakespeare is back on the Broadway stage in 2025 with a bold reinvention of the classic tragedy about an iconic pair of star-crossed lovers hurtling toward their inescapable fates. Directed by Tony Award–winner Sam Gold and featuring music by Grammy Award–winner Jack Antonoff, Romeo + Juliet stars the entertainment industry's next generation—Kit Connor (Netflix's Heartstopper) and Rachel Zegler (West Side Story). By offering an insightful look at the hope of youth and the next generation, Romeo + Juliet highlights the enduring power of love and the tragic consequences of a divided society.

Buena Vista Social Club

NEW YORK, NY

Following an electrifyingly successful Off-Broadway run, Buena Vista Social Club is gearing up for its Broadway debut, bringing the infectious energy of Cuban music straight to the heart of New York. Inspired by the Grammy-winning album of the same name, this show takes audiences back to Havana in the 1950s, blending classic Afro-Cuban rhythms with a modern stage experience. With its vibrant music, stunning choreography and intergenerational story of legacy, this production is sure to generate continued buzz when it hits.

Good Night, and Good Luck

NEW YORK, NY

George Clooney makes his highly anticipated Broadway debut as Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck, a gripping historical drama penned by Clooney and Grant Heslov. Based on the Academy Award–nominated film, the play chronicles Murrow's clash with Senator Joseph McCarthy during the 1950s' Red Scare. Directed by Tony Award–winner David Cromer, this powerful production delves into the enduring themes of justice and integrity.

Books

How Leaders Learn: Master the Habits of the World's Most Successful People

BY DAVID NOVAK WITH LARI BISHOP

You must never stop learning. In How Leaders Learn, David Novak shows how active learning can be key to achieving career and personal success. Drawing on his own journey—Novak grew up in trailer parks and later co-founded Yum! Brands—he reveals the practical habits and wisdom of the world's top business leaders, including Indra Nooyi, Ginni Rometty and our own Jamie Dimon. Discover how these leaders have adopted active learning—and how you can, too.

Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit

BY HENRY A. KISSINGER, CRAIG MUNDIE AND ERIC SCHMIDT

Genesis explores the transformative potential—and complex challenges—of artificial intelligence. The final book of the late statesman Henry A. Kissinger, co-authored by technologists Craig Mundie and Eric Schmidt, Genesis provides a balanced investigation into the ethical and existential questions posed by AI, including whether it could help us solve global crises such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts. As AI becomes more dynamic and ubiquitous, Genesis outlines an effective strategy to prepare the decision makers of today for the choices of tomorrow.

Belle da Costa Greene: A Librarian's Legacy

EDITED BY ERICA CIALLELA AND PHILIP S. PALMER

Belle da Costa Greene chronicles the fascinating life of the first director of the Morgan Library, which opened to the public in 1924 to showcase the rare books, manuscripts and art collected by John Pierpont Morgan. Working closely with Morgan for 43 years as a librarian and curator, Greene played a critical role in acquiring precious works on his behalf. Through essays, research, portraits and more, the book not only delves into the history of New York's Gilded Age, but also the complexities of race and gender, as Greene was born to a prominent Black family, but spent much of her career passing as white. The publication of the book coincides with a major exhibition at the Morgan Library celebrating her life and work.

The Mind's Mirror: Risk and Reward in the Age of AI

BY DANIELA RUS AND GREGORY MONE

In The Mind's Mirror, Daniela Rus, director of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, and Gregory Mone, a science writer, delve into the many possible uses and risks of AI. Highlighting AI's extraordinary capabilities—from automating mundane tasks to discovering new drugs—the authors also discuss its dangers, and what can be done to prevent misuse. Through these expert perspectives, The Mind's Mirror shows how AI can help us become more productive, creative and even empathetic, while also serving as a roadmap for responsible innovation.

Inside the Homes of Artists: For Art's Sake

BY TIQUI ATENCIO DEMIRDJIAN

Have you ever wanted to look inside the private residences of the world's most celebrated artists? Tiqui Atencio Demirdjian—known for her collection of Latin American, modern and contemporary art— has traveled to New York, Buenos Aires, Paris, London, New Delhi, Johannesburg and beyond for her new book showcasing the interiors of artists' homes. With beautiful photographs by Jean-François Jaussaud, Inside the Homes of Artists features over 20 interviews with some of the most acclaimed visual artists working today, including Julie Mehretu, Tracey Emin, Subodh Gupta and Bharti Kher.

The Highest Calling: Conversations on the American Presidency

BY DAVID M. RUBENSTEIN

For years, David M. Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of The Carlyle Group, has explored American democracy through conversations with world leaders and historians. In his latest book, he investigates the arguably highest office in the world: the American presidency. Offering insights into the journeys and legacies of America's greatest leaders, Rubenstein draws from exclusive interviews with living presidents, historians and journalists, including George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Maggie Haberman and Ron Chernow. As recent elections across the United States provoke questions about the future, Rubenstein delves into the complexities and responsibilities of leadership at the highest level, revealing the wisdom we can gain from these influential figures.

The Imagination Muscle: Where Good Ideas Come From (and How to Have More of Them)

BY ALBERT READ

Albert Read explores how ideas are born in The Imagination Muscle. Spanning the worlds of art, music, film, literature, science and entrepreneurship across history, Read's book offers a fresh look at how imagination can be cultivated and harnessed for innovation and problem solving. Touching on topics as varied as Thomas Edison's novel approach to failure, William Shakespeare's astonishing literary output, the Japanese concept of Ma and Steve Jobs's approach to office design, Read has created an indispensable guide to fostering creativity complete with practical advice and time-proven examples.

On Leadership: Lessons for the 21st Century

BY TONY BLAIR

In this manual he wishes he had when he took office, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair uses personal experience and global examples to show how it's possible to go from talking about change to making it happen. On Leadership draws on Blair's long career to offer practical advice on organizing an office, hiring the right personnel, dealing with crises and much more. With insights from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change—Blair's current nonprofit created to support leaders through unlocking the power of technology across strategy, policy and delivery—On Leadership serves as a masterclass on how leaders of today and tomorrow can drive impact.

Wine & Travel France: Discovering the Country's Best Vineyards, Top Wines, and the Essence of Terroir

BY ENRICO BERNARDO

Independent luxury book publisher, retailer and lifestyle brand Assouline creates the perfect pairing with World Champion Sommelier Enrico Bernardo to take readers on a sensory journey through France's most renowned vineyards. Only 27 when he was named World's Best Sommelier by the Association de Sommellerie Internationale—becoming the youngest to receive that title—Bernardo explores 12 regions that shape France's wine heritage, and shares expert insights, entertaining anecdotes and a list of must-visit vineyards along the way.

Priceless Facts about Money: From the Beginning of Time to the Coins in Your Couch

BY MELLODY HOBSON

Co-Chief Executive Officer and President of Ariel Investments Mellody Hobson demystifies the world of finance for the next generation of children and families. Exploring the fascinating facts about money, from ancient bartering systems to modern banking, she explains financial concepts in an engaging and accessible way. With lively artwork by debut illustrator Caitlin Stevens and fun anecdotes, Hobson's debut children's book is an engaging, entertaining and educational resource for parents looking to prepare their children with the tools they need to navigate money now and into the future.

Spotlight on Innovation

EngineEars

LOS ANGELES, CA

Technology meets artistry at EngineEars, a company revolutionizing the music industry through its music collaboration tools and innovative use of artificial intelligence. Founded by four-time Grammy Award–winner Derek Ali, the company—setting out to address the fragmented tools and inefficient processes that music creators currently face—intelligently provides music professionals with technology to streamline music creation from inception to mass consumer consumption. By tapping into the $75 billion music production and distribution market, EngineEars provides the tools needed for efficient creative and business operations—laying the foundation for increased equitability for the music industry's next generation.

Remedy Place

LOS ANGELES, CA, and NEW YORK, NY

By making self-care a social experience, Remedy Place is at the forefront of the next generation of wellness. Conceptualized by Dr. Jonathan Leary, a concierge wellness physician, the company is on a mission to empower individuals with the tools and education necessary to take control of their health. With locations in Los Angeles and New York, including a newly opened club in SoHo, Remedy Place offers a comprehensive range of holistic treatments and facilities, including an infrared light sauna, acupuncture and cupping rooms, cryo chambers, ice baths and more. Tailored for the next generation, Remedy Place provides a way to prioritize health without sacrificing social connections, setting a new standard for wellness in today's fast-paced world.

