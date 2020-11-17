JP Outdoor Co. Produces First Diaper Bag with Built-in Front Baby Carrier

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JP Outdoor Co, the leading family friendly outdoor gear company, launches the first of its kind front-side baby carrier backpack, the JP CarrierPak.

The CarrierPak is a baby carrier, discreet diaper bag and backpack all in one; the only item on the market to do all three without a separate carrier support. With a built-in ASTM/CPSIA certified front-side baby carrier, and supremely functional diaper bag backpack, this product is the most efficient parenting solution for outdoor enthusiasts.

JP Outdoor Co. CarrierPak

"I think every dad would agree that nearly all baby products, especially diaper bags and carriers are designed for women, and that's why I created this product," said JP Outdoor Co. Founder Robert Schumaker. "Our goal is to build the highest quality outdoor gear with the discreet functionality needed to parent young children."

With the baby product market saturated with female-geared products, this baby carrier backpack is made for dads. The JP Baby Carrier Backpack includes a fully built-in changing station, an easily accessible cooler compartment, and two removable food and clothing bags to make getting out the house a breeze. All of this housed within a top-quality day pack makes this one of the most versatile and functional backpacks available.

"I hope this gives men a new outlet to spend more active time with their children and be comfortable while doing it," says Schumaker.

Available for purchase at www.jpoutdoorco.com. Retailing at $189, there are two color options - black/black or black/blue.

For samples, high-res images or more information please contact [email protected] or visit jpoutdoorco.com.

