JPalmer Collective Locks In $135 Million Syndicated Financing to Power Next Phase of Growth

Syndicated facility led by Texas Capital with Dime Community Bank as Joint Lead Arranger, with Forbright Bank and Cambridge Savings Bank joining as participants

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JPalmer Collective (JPC), an asset-based lending firm supporting fast-growing, women-led and natural products companies, today announced the successful syndication of a $135 million credit facility led by Texas Capital and Dime Community Bank.

The expanded facility positions JPC to accelerate portfolio growth and meet increasing demand for flexible, customized financing solutions for high-growth brands, particularly those founded and/or led by women. Launched in 2023, JPC has experienced substantial momentum over the last three years, closing more than twenty deals in the last twelve months alone.

"This syndication represents a key milestone for JPalmer Collective and reflects the strength of our platform as we expand our support for high-growth companies," said Jennifer Palmer, Founder and CEO of JPalmer Collective. "Texas Capital has been a trusted collaborator from day one, bringing a deep understanding of our business and a shared commitment to our long-term growth. We're also proud to partner with Dime, Forbright Bank, and Cambridge Savings Bank, all of which participated based on our long-standing relationships, as well as our results."

The increased capacity will enable JPC to deploy additional capital to its expanding pipeline of high-growth companies, particularly those that fall outside traditional lending criteria and benefit from JPC's consultative, white-glove approach.

Steven Katz, Managing Director, Commercial Lender Finance at Texas Capital, commented "JPalmer Collective has established itself as a differentiated platform in the asset-based lending space, and we are proud to continue supporting their growth and to work with a firm that is delivering meaningful impact for its clients."

About JPalmer Collective

JPalmer Collective is a customized asset-based lending solutions provider founded in 2023 by Jennifer Palmer, a commercial finance veteran, Inc. 2026 Female Founders 500 honoree, former president of SFNet, and an advocate for improving women's access to financing. Created to fund high-growth companies that do not fit traditional lenders' criteria, the firm provides white-glove, consultative financing solutions to women-led companies, high-growth consumer brands, and businesses focused on conscious consumers, sustainability, and inclusivity so they can achieve sustainable growth.

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank ("TCB"). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, Texas Capital is headquartered in Dallas with offices and financial centers in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, Member FDIC. For more information, please visit texascapital.com.

SOURCE JPalmer Collective