JPAR® - Real Estate 2024 Star Awards Winners

FRISCO, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® - Real Estate, a leading real estate brand, is thrilled to unveil the recipients of the 2024 Star Awards, spotlighting the exceptional accomplishments of our top performers across diverse categories. Renowned as the pinnacle event in the real estate sphere, the STAR Awards, inspired by the iconic star in our JPAR® logo, commend the industry's brightest stars. The annual STAR Awards Gala stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to recognize and celebrate the dedication and excellence of our agents, owners, staff, and valued business partners.

The STAR Awards, named after the star in the JPAR® logo, pay tribute to what the company recognizes as “superstars of the real estate industry”.

Individual Production by Sale Volume & by Closed Sides: VI TRAN, JPAR THE SEARS GROUP - HOUSTON, TX

Vi Tran, has been awarded the Individual Production award for her outstanding performance in real estate.

Team Production by Sale Volume: THE SEAL GROUP (JPAR SEARS GROUP) - HOUSTON, TX

The SEAL Group has been awarded the Team Production award for their exceptional teamwork and achievements.

Team Production by Closed Sides: PECHIN REAL ESTATE GROUP - WICHITA, KS

Pechin Real Estate Group, has been awarded the Team Production award for their exceptional teamwork and achievements.

Large Team Production by Sale Volume: COLLINS TEAM (COLLINS GROUP) - CEDAR HILL, TX

Collins Team has been awarded the Large Team Production award for their exceptional teamwork and high level of production.

Large Team Production by Closed Sides: THE SHELLY WAGNER TEAM - SHREVEPORT, LA

The Shelly Wagner Team, has been awarded the Large Team Production award for their exceptional teamwork and high level of production.

Enterprise Team Production by Sale Volume & by Closed Sides: EXPERT HOME ADVISORS (JPAR CITY AND BEACH) - JACKSONVILLE, FL

Expert Home Advisors, has been awarded the Enterprise Team Production award for their outstanding performance as an enterprise team.

Rookie of the Year: COURTNEY KRETLY (JPAR MAGNOLIA GROUP) - SUMMERVILLE, SC

Courtney Kretly, has been awarded the Rookie of the Year award for her exceptional performance in her first year as a real estate agent.

Commercial Agent of the Year: VIPUL SHAH - PLANO, TX

Vipul Shah, has been awarded the Commercial Agent of the Year award for his outstanding performance in commercial real estate.

Commercial Team of the Year: Z TEAM - AUSTIN, TX

Z Team, has been awarded the Commercial Team of the Year award for their exceptional teamwork and achievements in commercial real estate.

Mentor of the Year: ANTHONY BROWN - FORT WORTH, TX

Anthony Brown, has been awarded the Mentor of the Year award for his outstanding leadership and mentorship.

Affiliate of the Year (Legacy): SHAWN O'NEILL (EXPERT HOME ADVISORS (JPAR CITY AND BEACH) - JACKSONVILLE, FL

Shawn O'Neill has been awarded the Affiliate of the Year (Rising Star) award for his outstanding contribution and partnership and has been with JPAR for more than 5 years.

Affiliate of the Year (Rising Star): TRISH NICELY, MARY AND SCOTT CHAMBERS (JPAR Professionals) - SOUTHERN MARYLAND

Trish Nicely, Mary and Scott Chambers have been awarded the Affiliate of the Year (Rising Star) award for their outstanding contribution and partnership and have been with JPAR for less than 5 years.

Best Affiliate Marketing: ERICA & DAN STARKEY (JPAR IRON HORSE) - PLEASANTON, CA

Erica & Dan Starkey have been awarded the Best Affiliate Marketing award for their exceptional marketing efforts.

Social Media Influencer of the Year: ELLEN DEL RIO - ROUND ROCK, TX

Ellen Del Rio, has been awarded the Social Media Influencer of the Year award for her exceptional social media presence and influence.

JPAR® Culture: ELIANE SELWAN (JPAR IRON HORSE) - PLEASANTON, CA

Eliane Selwan, has been awarded the JPAR® Culture award for her outstanding contribution to the JPAR® culture.

JPAR® Cares: THE REGAN FAMILY (JPAR ACTION REALTY) - EASTON, PA

The Regan Family has been awarded the JPAR® Cares award for their outstanding contribution and involvement in community service.

Listing Agent of the Year: PAMELA YOAKUM - SOUTHLAKE, TX

Pamela Yoakum, has been awarded the Listing Agent of the Year award for her exceptional performance in listing real estate.

Listing Team of the Year: THE SEAL GROUP - CEDAR HILL, TX

The Seal Group has been awarded the Listing Team of the Year award for their exceptional teamwork and achievements in listing real estate.

Listing Large Team of the Year: THE SHELLY WAGNER TEAM - SHREVEPORT, LA

The Shelly Wagner Team has been awarded the Listing Large Team of the Year award for their exceptional teamwork and high level of production in listing real estate.

Listing Enterprise Team of the Year: JAM GLOBAL GROUP - SAN ANTONIO, TX

Jam Global Group has been awarded the Listing Enterprise Team of the Year award for their outstanding performance as an enterprise team in listing real estate.

Agent of the Year: MARTY MAMIGONIAN (JPAR MODERN REAL ESTATE) - DENVER, CO

Marty Mamigonian, has been awarded the Agent of the Year award for his exceptional performance as a real estate agent.

"I couldn't be more proud and excited for our 2024 Star Award recipients," said Chris Sears, President of JPAR® - Real Estate, Texas. "At JPAR®, our foundation is crafted by top producers for top producers, maintaining an unwavering dedication to mentorship and empowerment. We are committed to guiding and supporting our franchises as they cultivate their enterprises and leave a lasting mark within their communities" added Sears.

About JPAR® – Real Estate:

JPAR® – Real Estate ( www.jpar.com ) is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training, and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support, and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts more than 4,000 agents operating in 65 offices across 25 states and closes $7.8B annually in sales volume.

