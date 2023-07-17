JPAR® - Real Estate Presents Virtual Event for Real Estate Agents: "Know More, Grow More" Series

PLANO, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® - Real Estate, a leading real estate brokerage, is thrilled to announce its upcoming virtual event, the first of its "Know More, Grow More" series, designed to empower real estate agents and provide valuable insights into industry trends, wealth management, and community impact. The event, which is free to all real estate agents, will take place on July 20 at 3:00 p.m. ET and feature esteemed speakers from JPAR® - Real Estate, Wells Fargo, and a panel of industry experts.

The "Know More, Grow More" series aims to equip real estate agents with the knowledge and tools necessary to take control of their growth and succeed in the competitive real estate market.

The first session, presented by Chris Sears, President of JPAR Real Estate, Texas, will explore the topic of "Leveraging Higher Interest Rates: An Investment in Your Future." Attendees will learn the correlation between higher interest rates and accelerated equity growth when moving to a higher-priced home. Sears will provide examples and calculations to help agents understand the benefits of this strategy and how it may enhance their financial prospects.

Following Chris Sears' session, Valeria Esparza-Chavez, Vice President, Head of Home Lending Hispanic Segment at Wells Fargo, and Lauri Smith, Senior Lead Business Growth Strategy Consultant at Wells Fargo, will take the virtual stage. Their "Unique Home Lending Capabilities and Wealth-Building Opportunities" session will shed light on exclusive home lending programs tailored to union members, affordable lending options, and strategies for building personal wealth beyond real estate. Attendees will be able to explore the wealth-building resources Wells Fargo offers and gain valuable insights into serving diverse market segments.

The highlight of the event will be a panel discussion moderated by Erica Starkey, Broker/Owner at JPAR Iron Horse, featuring esteemed industry experts Voltaire Lepe, CEO and Founder of Lepe Tendwell Properties; Mily Patton, an award-winning real estate agent with JPAR® - Real Estate; and Kiona Simon, Real Estate Consultant/Investor at Samson Properties. This engaging discussion, titled "Empowering Real Estate Agents: Building Wealth, Client Education, and Community Impact," will delve into strategies for giving back to the community, client education, serving military families, and building wealth through strategic real estate investments.

"We are excited to host the 'Know More, Grow More' series and provide real estate agents with a platform to expand their knowledge, enhance client relationships, and positively impact their communities," said Laura O'Connor, President and COO, JPAR® - Real Estate, Franchising. "This free virtual event brings together industry experts to share valuable insights and strategies for success in today's real estate market. We encourage all real estate agents to join us and take advantage of this unique opportunity."

To thank attendees for joining, JPAR® - Real Estate in its 'Know More, Grow More,' the company will be giving away prizes that will lend to the betterment of their personal and career development goals.

To register for the virtual event and learn more about the "Know More, Grow More" series, please visit jpar.re/GrowthSeries.

For more information about JPAR® - Real Estate and their franchise opportunities, please visit https://grow.jpar.com.

