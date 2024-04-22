JPAR® - Real Estate Recognizes Affiliates of the Year

PLANO, Texas, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® , a leading real estate brand, unveiled the winners of its esteemed Affiliate of the Year award during its annual JPAR® Nation Celebration awards gala. The JPAR® STAR Awards Gala illuminates the brightest stars in the industry, celebrating agents, owners, staff, and esteemed business partners.

JPAR's Affiliate of the Year Award acknowledges a JPAR-affiliated broker/owner for their unwavering commitment to their agents, the JPAR brand, and the community it serves. This prestigious award embodies ownership standards, recognizing esteemed and respected individuals in the industry. Finalists undergo rigorous evaluation based on their growth, engagement, and tangible contributions, with the winner determined by peer vote.

This year's ceremony revealed an unexpected turn of events with a tie for the Affiliate of the Year Award. Embracing this unique moment, JPAR seized the opportunity to introduce two new categories, celebrating the exceptional accomplishments of its affiliates. The Affiliate of the Year Rising Star honors an affiliate in the JPAR network for less than five years, while the Legacy Affiliate of the Year recognizes a broker/owner affiliated with JPAR beyond five years.

The winners of the 2024 JPAR® STAR Awards for Affiliate of the Year include:

Legacy Affiliate of the Year:

Shawn O'Neill, Broker/Owner, JPAR® City and Beach, Jacksonville, Florida

Shawn O'Neill epitomizes the legacy within the JPAR® network. With unwavering dedication and a commitment to excellence, Shawn has established himself as a respected leader and pillar within his brokerage community. His exemplary leadership, passion for the brand, and profound impact on his agents and the industry make him deserving of the Legacy Affiliate of the Year Award.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the Legacy Affiliate of the Year award," said Shawn O'Neill, broker/owner, JPAR® City and Beach. "The support, guidance, and invaluable resources provided by the JPAR have been instrumental in my journey. Being a part of the JPAR family has been a truly rewarding experience. I am grateful for the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our agents and community."

Affiliate of the Year Rising Star:

Trish Nicely, Mary Chambers, and Scott Chambers, Broker/Owners, JPAR® Professionals - Hughesville, Maryland

Trish Nicely, Mary Chambers, and Scott Chambers embody the spirit of innovation and promise within the JPAR network. In less than five years, they have made a significant impact, demonstrating significant growth, engagement, and a commitment to excellence. Their dynamic leadership and commitment to pushing boundaries have set a new standard of achievement within the JPAR® community.

"Receiving the Affiliate of the Year Rising Star award is a tremendous honor for us," said Trish Nicely, Broker/Owner, JPAR® Professionals. "The consistent support, insightful mentorship, and cutting-edge resources provided by JPAR have been instrumental to our success since affiliating with the network just over a year ago. We are grateful for our opportunities within this network and are excited to continue this journey with JPAR by our side."

As the real estate industry evolves, JPAR remains dedicated to celebrating individuals who exemplify the highest standards of professionalism and success.

"Congratulations to Shawn, Trish, Mary, and Scott on this outstanding achievement," said Laura O'Connor, President JPAR Affiliated Network. "Their dedication, leadership, and commitment to excellence are exemplary, and they truly embody the spirit of the JPAR brand. We recognize their contributions and look forward to their continued success."

Shawn O'Neill, Trish Nicely, Mary Chambers, and Scott Chambers' recognition as the winners of the Affiliate of the Year Awards underscores JPAR's consistent focus on honoring excellence and fostering a culture of achievement within its network.

About JPAR® Affiliated Network: (grow.jpar.com) JPAR's affiliate platform empowers independent brokerage owners nationwide to tap into the programs, platform, network, and guidance of one of the nation's leading growth brands. For a set flat fee, owners can access the same benefits that helped the flagship operations grow to a market-leader position. The onboarding process and personalized business coaching have proven effective for both startups and conversions, with agent growth typically more than doubling in the first year after affiliation.

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate