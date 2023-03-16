FRISCO, Texas, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® - Real Estate, Texas' leading full-service, 100% commission brokerage and franchise platform, is excited to announce its partnership with Bubble Insurance Solutions, a digital insurance broker, that makes it easy for JPAR® customers to insure their homes, autos, families, and everything under their roof.

JPAR® – Real Estate Partners with Digital Insurance Broker Bubble to Bring Seamless Embedded Insurance to Home Buyers

Bubble is a technology and AI-powered insurtech company especially designed to help home buyers and home owners shop, compare, customize and purchase the best-fit insurance policy, with the right coverages, at the best price possible. As an insurance broker, Bubble works with many of the country's top-rated insurance companies to help shop and compare insurance policies. And as a technology company, Bubble removes much of the friction and hassle from the process, from accurate instant quotes and guided customization of various coverages and deductibles, to fast online applications and, in some cases, instant online approvals. Bubble also helps clients save money with discounts or by easily bundling multiple insurance products together like home, auto, umbrella, and life insurance.

For home buyers and homeowners, having the right insurance with the right protections and coverages is important, especially now with the uncertainties of climate change. Bubble's digital platform integrates with several insurance companies and uses a proprietary AI-guided recommendation engine, Bubble HomePal, to quickly match customers and their properties with the best-fit policies and coverages to mitigate the most relevant hazards and risks, while lowering insurance claims and future premiums.

JPAR® real estate professionals can help their customers take advantage of the benefits of Bubble's data-driven integration through the JPAR® transaction management system, Dotloop. Every time a new home buyer signs a purchase contract with a JPAR® real estate agent, the integration combines data available from the transaction with Bubble's own extensive data assets and automatically sends a curated set of personalized insurance quotes to the buyer via email and/or SMS. This eliminates much of the friction and enables home buyers to easily customize and purchase the most appropriate policies, either with instant online approvals or with Bubble's licensed advisers. In turn, this speeds up the transaction process while enhancing the customer experience, removing stress for the buyer, and ensuring a timely close.

"Insurance has long been an offline process in the real estate transaction that's rapidly moving towards end-to-end digitization," noted Avi Gupta, founder and CEO of Bubble. "By embedding and automating insurance within the real estate workflow, Bubble simplifies the insurance purchase experience and saves everyone time, while providing real estate companies like JPAR® a turnkey one-stop insurance shop."

Bubble's Agent Portal helps JPAR® agents organize all their clients' insurance information on one platform. The platform gives agents instant visibility into the status of each client's insurance purchase along with the ability to send a Bubble-generated insurance quote to any client with one click.

"Bubble Insurance is the right fit for JPAR® given how complicated, confusing, and time-consuming home insurance can be and how it affects the home buying process," stressed Eric Flohr, Chief Operating Officer of Cairn RE Holdings, LLC which acquired JPAR® - Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising, LLC in 2021. "This partnership will provide our agents a seamless process that will expedite insurance purchases for their clients. Bubble's modern digital insurance platform is a great value-add all around."

Cairn Real Estate Holdings and Bubble plan to expand the relationship to other brokerages owned by Cairn after the launch with JPAR®.

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® - Real Estate is a full-service real estate brand and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents seven (7) days-per-week support, a comprehensive tech stack, marketing, lead generation, training and mentoring. JPAR® affiliated owners benefit from compliance review, 1-on-1 consulting, recruiting support and a peer network of influential industry leaders. The company boasts more than 4,500 agents operating in 70 office locations and closes more than $10B annually in sales volume.

About Bubble Insurance Solutions: Founded by real estate experts, Bubble's mission is to help homeowners easily protect their homes, loved ones and everything under their roof with the right insurance coverages at the right time for the right price. By digitally embedding insurance into the path of a home or mortgage purchase, and within homeownership journeys, Bubble's sophisticated AI algorithms streamline the process of buying insurance, from accurate online quotes to personalized recommendations, simplified application and often, instant approval. See how Bubble integrates digital insurance into housing journeys, or get your own protective Bubble today at www.getmybubble.com – Smart insurance for total assurance.

